Dak Prescott Calls Breonna Taylor Decision 'Disgusting ... Simply Unacceptable'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott called the decision to not prosecute any of the officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor "disgusting" in a meeting with reporters Thursday.

"That's disgusting. I don't understand that one at all. ... That's simply unacceptable, and I don't understand an officer not being charged in that case," Prescott said.

A grand jury found Louisville police officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly justified in their use of force that led to Taylor's death in March. Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a crime that was not related to Taylor's death. Hankison's arrest was related to him firing his weapon into the walls of Taylor's apartment and endangering people in a neighboring residence.

The officers executed a plainclothes, no-knock search warrant on Taylor's apartment around 1 a.m. on March 13. Fearing intruders because the men did not identify themselves, Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot and injured one of the officers. Police returned fire with more than 20 rounds into Taylor's apartment, shooting her five times.

Taylor was left untouched after being shot for more than 20 minutes. The officers made no attempts at saving her life, and she died on the scene.

In terms of public sentiment, Taylor's death has been widely seen as an act of police brutality against Black people and a use of unnecessary force. Officers, who were investigating Taylor's ex-boyfriend, subsequently found no illegal activity in her home. There have also been some who say the use of no-knock warrants was a violation of a Supreme Court ruling.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The city of Louisville has since banned no-knock warrants and reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.