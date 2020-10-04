NHL Draft 2020: TV, Live Stream Schedule and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been awarded the Stanley Cup, and with it the final pick in the first round of the NHL Draft, which they traded to San Jose. In our mock draft, the Sharks will select a US-born center, but when the draft is held virtually Oct. 6 and 7 (after it was rescheduled from Montreal's Bell Centre in June), there will plenty of action before the first round closes.

Alexis Lafreniere has long been pegged as the top pick in this year's draft class, but after the Rimouski product is officially told he'll be donning New York Ranger blue, the rest of the top 10 prospects could fall in any order.

Here's a look at how the first round could go down, and how to tune in.

Broadcast and Live Stream

Round 1: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Round 2-7: Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

2020 NHL Mock Draft, 1st Round

New York Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL) Los Angeles Kings: Tim Stutzle, LW, Mannheim (DEL) Ottawa Senators (from San Jose): Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL) Detroit Red Wings: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL) Ottawa Senators: Lucas Raymond, LW, Frolunda (SHL) Anaheim Ducks: Jamie Drysdale, D, Erie (OHL) New Jersey Devils: Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa (OHL) Buffalo Sabres: Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa (OHL) Minnesota Wild: Alexander Holtz, RW, Djurgarden (SHL) Winnipeg Jets: Anton Lundell, C, HIFL (Liiga) Nashville Predators: Jake Sanderson, D, USNTDP (USHL) Florida Panthers: Dylan Holloway, C, Wisconsin (NCAA) Carolina Hurricanes (from Toronto): Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) Edmonton Oilers: Seth Jarvis, RW, Portland (WHL) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh): Rodin Amirov, LW, Salavat Yulaev (KHL) Montreal Canadiens: Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville (QJMHL) Chicago Blackhawks: Hendrix LaPierre, C, Chicoutimi (QMJHL) New Jersey Devils (from Arizona): Kaiden Guhle, D, Price Albert (WHL) Calgary Flames: Braden Schneider, D, Brandon (WHL) New Jersey Devils (from Vancouver via Tampa Bay): Jeremie Poirier, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) Columbus Blue Jackets: Connor Zary, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL) New York Rangers (from Carolina): Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan (QMJHL) Philadelphia Flyers: Jan Mysak, C, Hamilton (OHL) Washington Capitals: Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia (OHL) Colorado Avalanche: J.J. Peterka, LW, EHC Munchen (DEL) St. Louis Blues: Justin Barron, D, Halifax (QMJHL) Anaheim Ducks (from Boston): Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbaren Berlin (DEL) Ottawa Senators (from New York Islanders): Noel Gunler, RW, Lulea (SHL) Vegas Golden Knights: Tyson Foerster, C, Barrie (OHL) Dallas Stars: William Wallinder, D, MODO (Allsvenskan) San Jose Sharks (from Tampa Bay): Thomas Bordeleau, C, USNTDP (USHL)

Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL)

There's no doubt that Alexis Lafreniere will be a New York Ranger.

At 6'1", 192 pounds, the speedy, physical forward tapped in 35 goals and helped out on 77 others, averaging 2.15 points through 52 games as he earned the Canadian Hockey League player of the year award for the second consecutive season. In doing so, he joined elite company: Sidney Crosby is the only other player to repeat as the player of the year.

Through three seasons in the juniors, he collected 297 points by way of 114 goals and 183 assists through 173 games.

At just 18, he will need time to develop at the NHL level, but he has already mentally focused himself on his future in the league.

Rather than participate in training camp with Rimouski this August or play for European teams that showed interest, Lafreniere stayed home in Saint-Eustache, Montreal, to prepare for the draft and what follows, per his agent Emilie Castonguay (h/t NHL.com):

"Alexis loved his time in Rimouski. He spent three seasons there and will forever be tied to a team that helped develop him into a top player. ... We just felt it was better for him given the current state of the pandemic and of hockey around the world to continue his preparation at home where he has a great support system on and off the ice to get ready for his first NHL camp."

Tim Stutzle, LW, Mannheim (DEL)

Quinton Byfield is considered to be the next man up after Lafreniere goes at No. 1, but after scoring the second pick in the draft lottery, the Los Angeles Kings can afford to pass on another center. In a prospect system that is ranked towards the top of the league by The Athletic's Corey Pronman, the Kings have plenty of depth in Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Turcotte and Tyler Madden to slot in behind Anze Kopitar, who with a four-year deal, isn't in need of a replacement.

And if something happens to that pool of talent, Stutzle is a two-way player who came away with the puck in 58 percent of draws when he played the position at U18 worlds. The 6'1", 187-pounder had seven goals and 27 assists this season and added five helpers in five games for Germany's U20 team at world juniors.

"He has great offensive hockey sense and skills, he skates very well," Pavel Gross, head coach of Adler Mannheim, said of Stutzle (h/t The Athletic). He can make the tight turn and beat defenders with speed."

Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL)

In our mock draft, the Senators get Byfield with the third pick when the Kings pass him up with the pick ahead. That's good news for Ottawa.

Byfield, who stands at 6'4", was ranked as the No. 2 North American prospect by the Central Scouting Bureau (h/t NHL.com). He posted 32 goals and 50 assists through 45 games. During the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, he had an assist and four shots on goal as Canada took the title.

"Quinton is special because of the way he can skate for a guy 6'4" and the way he can make players around him a lot better," Sudbury coach Cory Stillman told NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale. "I can't answer whether or not he'll be playing in the NHL next season, but he's going to be a great NHL player once he's there."