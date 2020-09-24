Report: Damon Harrison to Meet with Seahawks; Packers, Bears, Bengals Interested

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison is reportedly scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks next week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals have also shown interest in the 2016 All-Pro.

Schefter noted Harrison recently decided to play in 2020 after previously considering retirement.

