Padres' Mike Clevinger to Undergo MRI on Biceps Injury After Exiting vs. Angels

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger will undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's start against the Los Angeles Angels with a biceps injury.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the team believes Clevinger may have a muscle strain or tendinitis that could keep him out of the rotation for the postseason.

The Padres scratched Clevinger from a start Sunday due to biceps tightness, but he threw a bullpen session Monday without issue.

If Clevinger does indeed miss the remainder of the season, it'll be a crushing blow for a Padres team that views itself as a World Series contender. San Diego's 34-22 record is the second-best in the National League behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, its NL West rival that's an MLB-best 39-16.

Clevinger is viewed as perhaps the lynchpin of the Padres' title hopes. He's an ace who was acquired at the deadline to help put them over the top in short series. The 29-year-old has posted a 2-1 record with a 2.51 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while striking out 17 batters in 18 innings with the Padres.

Zach Davies and Dinelson Lamet will move to the top of the rotation with Clevinger out.