Lightning Cruise Past Stars to Take 2-1 Stanley Cup Final Series Lead

Lightning Cruise Past Stars to Take 2-1 Stanley Cup Final Series LeadSeptember 24, 2020
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Lightning center Steven Stamkos, who had not played since Feb. 25 due to injury, scored a goal despite taking the ice for just 2:47.
Tampa Bay led 2-1 after one period before scoring three unanswered second-period goals.
The Lightning have won two straight after beating Dallas 3-2 in Game 2. The Stars earned a 4-1 win in Game 1.
Notable Performances
Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: 1 goal, 1 assist
Lightning C Brayden Point: 1 goal, 1 assist
Lightning LW Ondrej Palat: 1 goal, 1 assist
Lightning C Steven Stamkos: 1 goal
Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy: 22 saves on 24 shots
Stars D Miro Heiskanen: 1 goal
Stars C Jason Dickinson: 1 goal
Stars G Anton Khudobin: 24 saves on 29 shots
What's Next?
Game 4 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.