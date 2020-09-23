Lightning Cruise Past Stars to Take 2-1 Stanley Cup Final Series Lead

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Lightning center Steven Stamkos, who had not played since Feb. 25 due to injury, scored a goal despite taking the ice for just 2:47.

Tampa Bay led 2-1 after one period before scoring three unanswered second-period goals.

The Lightning have won two straight after beating Dallas 3-2 in Game 2. The Stars earned a 4-1 win in Game 1.

Notable Performances

Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: 1 goal, 1 assist

Lightning C Brayden Point: 1 goal, 1 assist

Lightning LW Ondrej Palat: 1 goal, 1 assist

Lightning C Steven Stamkos: 1 goal

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy: 22 saves on 24 shots

Stars D Miro Heiskanen: 1 goal

Stars C Jason Dickinson: 1 goal

Stars G Anton Khudobin: 24 saves on 29 shots

What's Next?

Game 4 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

