Jon Gruden Praises Patriots' Cam Newton as a 'Power Forward Playing Quarterback'

Talking to the media Wednesday, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was full of praise for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

"I haven't seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam," Gruden said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I call him 'Slam.' Slam Newton. That was the nickname. He's a power forward playing quarterback."

Newton sat down with the Raiders coach in 2011 when he was an ESPN broadcaster, as part of Gruden's "QB Camp" series. He worked with more than 50 quarterbacks between 2010-17 on the network. When Newton joined the show, the former Auburn quarterback couldn't come up with an answer when Gruden asked for an example of a play call.

Clearly, he's made some progress since then.