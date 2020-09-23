MLB Names Atlantic League as Its 1st 'Partner League' in Agreement Through 2023

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has reached an agreement with the independent Atlantic League to become a "partner league" going forward, via ESPN.

The deal extends through the 2023 season, giving the two sides opportunities to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities.

"The Atlantic League is inspired by the evolution of its relationship with Major League Baseball and thrilled to be named their first Partner League," ALPB President Rick White said in a release. "We value MLB’s confidence in ALPB and look forward to advancing our sport together."

MLB is also reportedly pursuing agreements with the American Association and the Frontier League, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The pursuit of other leagues is part of a plan by commissioner Rob Manfred to put all baseball leagues under the umbrella of MLB.

It also helps during ongoing negotiations with Minor League Baseball for a new Professional Baseball Agreement. As noted by ESPN, the current deal expires this year and MLB has proposed cutting the number of guaranteed organizations from 150 to 120.

The Atlantic League already had a relationship with MLB after using the 2019 season to help test new rules, including automated ball-strike system to call pitches.

"The Atlantic League clubs and players have been great partners to us as we jointly test ways to make our game even more interesting and engaging to fans," Morgan Sword, MLB's executive vice president of baseball economics and operations, said in a statement.

The league has a wide range of markets from New York (Long Island Ducks) to Texas (Sugar Land Skeeters) that could be valuable for MLB. Players from the independent league have also been able to work their way to the majors, including veteran pitchers Rich Hill and Ross Detwiler.

Tim Raines and Rickey Henderson also played in the league after their MLB careers were over.