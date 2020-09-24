The 5 Best Landing Spots for Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby

The 5 Best Landing Spots for Capitals Goalie Braden HoltbySeptember 24, 2020
Goaltender Braden Holtby has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals. However, that relationship is expected to come to an end when the free-agent market opens at noon ET on Oct. 9.
On Sept. 15, NBC Sports Washington's J.J. Regan reported that Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan expects Holtby to go to free agency. While MacLellan noted there's a slim chance the 30-year-old could return, he would have to accept a smaller role backing up promising Ilya Samsonov.
That's unlikely to happen. Holtby won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and backstopped the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup two years later. While he's had his struggles over the past two seasons, there could be teams seeking an experienced starter willing to bet on Holtby regaining his form.
The Colorado Avalanche appear to be a perfect fit. They are a Stanley Cup contender with plenty of salary-cap room to add a veteran starter with a Vezina Trophy and a championship on his resume. On Sept. 10, however, The Denver Post's Mike Chambers reported the Avs intend to stick with their current tandem of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz next season.
If the Avalanche are out, what are other choices for Holtby in what could be a crowded market for goaltenders? Here's a look at the five best landing spots.
Calgary Flames
After another early playoff exit, the Calgary Flames could be in the market for a goaltending upgrade. Like Holtby, Cam Talbot could be testing the free-agent market. David Rittich is under contract for next season with an affordable $2.75 million cap hit, but he still hasn't proved himself ready to become a full-time starter.
Flames general manager Brad Treliving could shop around for help via the trade market. If he can't find a suitable deal, he might want to consider bringing in a proven starter like Holtby, who grew up five hours from Calgary in Saskatchewan.
The Flames' status as a playoff contender works in their favor. They also have genuine stars like forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan and defenseman Mark Giordano. What they need is a reliable netminder capable of carrying them on a deep playoff run.
Holtby's experience and championship pedigree could provide that much-needed stability between the pipes. His presence would also allow Treliving time to determine whether Rittich can become a reliable backup or if he should be replaced.
Finding the right fit under the Flames' salary cap, however, could be tricky. They have $64.5 million tied up in 14 players, with veteran defensemen TJ Brodie and Travis Hamonic eligible for UFA status. Treliving could attempt to sell Holtby on the Flames' championship potential in hopes of securing a cap-friendly deal. Failing that, he might have to shed some salary to make room.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Carolina Hurricanes have the potential to become a Stanley Cup contender. However, they are not going to get very far with their current goalie tandem of Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. Neither netminder has the resume of Braden Holtby.
Mrazek and Reimer are affordable, which works in the favor of a club with $73.7 million committed to 17 players next season. The combined cap hit of the current Hurricanes goalie tandem is $6.525 million.
If owner Tom Dundon and general manager Don Waddell are serious about building a Cup contender, they need someone in goal with championship experience. It would mean shopping Reimer ($3.4 million) or Mrazek ($3.125 million) to free up some space for Holtby.
Dundon and Waddell could pitch Holtby on the Hurricanes' potential and deep defense corps in the hopes of convincing him to accept an annual cap hit comparable to his current $6 million. If that doesn't work, they could try shedding a little more salary by attempting to move a struggling forward such as Nino Niederreiter ($5.25 million annually through 2021-22) or Ryan Dzingel ($3.375 million for next season).
The front office could decide to ride out 2020-21 with Mrazek and Reimer and look toward next year's free-agent and trade markets if the Canes need a goalie upgrade. If they want to make the big leap sooner, however, Holtby could be their best bet.
Chicago Blackhawks
Like Braden Holtby, Corey Crawford is another veteran goaltender slated to become a UFA on Oct. 9. If the Chicago Blackhawks failed to re-sign Crawford, they will be in the market for a new starter.
Blackhawks backup Malcolm Subban is a restricted free agent who hasn't proved himself as a starting netminder. They have no one in their system capable of stepping up to Crawford. If this retooling club hopes to become a perennial playoff contender again, it could give Holtby a call.
The Blackhawks' championship seasons are behind them, but they have added some skilled young talent in recent years to support veteran stars such as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Those youngsters include defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat, Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach.
Bringing in Holtby would provide the Blackhawks with veteran stability in their crease. He could also find it enticing to play in a big Original Six market with a passionate fanbase for a club aiming to return to Cup contention.
Finding the cap space to make it work, however, would be a challenge for general manager Stan Bowman. With $73.6 million invested in 17 players and Kubalik and Strome to re-sign, he would be forced to shed salary to fit in Holtby. Trading or buying out a player a year away from UFA status (Brandon Saad) or struggling players like Olli Maatta and Zack Smith could free up enough room.
Detroit Red Wings
If Holtby seeks a club in need of a proven starting goalie with plenty of salary-cap space, the Detroit Red Wings are a prime destination. With aging starter Jimmy Howard also eligible for unrestricted free agent status, they are in dire need of an experienced starter in his playing prime.
The Red Wings are in the midst of rebuilding with young talent. While they also need help on the blue line, goaltending should be the priority. Their 3.73 goals-against average was the league's worst in 2019-20. Bringing in a reliable starter should improve those numbers, as well as take some of the pressure off their young blueliners.
Convincing Holtby to join a rebuilding club could take a significant sell job. Fortunately for the Wings, they have one of the league's most respected general managers in Steve Yzerman. If he's seeking an upgrade between the pipes (as he should be), Holtby could be just the ticket.
The Wings' cap room could also work to their advantage. They have only $46.8 million invested in 11 players for 2020-21. A healthy chunk will go toward re-signing restricted free agents such as Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi. Yzerman could also want to invest some of it in bolstering his blue line.
If the Wings GM is willing to spend toward the $81.5 million cap, there should be enough to sign Holtby for at least $6.5 million to $7 million annually on a five-year deal. Given the flat cap and the flooded goalie market, Holtby might not find a better offer.
San Jose Sharks
Poor goaltending was a big reason why the San Jose Sharks tumbled toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings only a year after reaching the Conference Final. The combined goals-against average of Martin Jones and Aaron Dell (3.21) was the NHL's fifth-worst this season.
The Sharks are a team built to win now, which could send general manager Doug Wilson into the trade and free-agent markets for a goaltender. With Dell becoming a UFA and Jones struggling, Wilson could attempt to make a big splash by reeling in Holtby.
Jones has four years left on his contract worth an annual average value of $5.75 million and a three-team trade list. It might be better to find an affordable backup who could push Jones. However, Wilson has a history of making big moves, and signing Holtby would fall into that category.
It could create an uncomfortable situation wherein Holtby and Jones compete for playing time. Then again, perhaps the two would thrive under the competition. If adding Holtby improves the Sharks' goaltending, it could help them return to Cup contention.
The Sharks have $67.3 million tied up in 16 players. A long-term deal for Holtby worth up to $7 million per season would take a big bite out of that cap space. Wilson would be forced to get creative, which could include a cost-cutting trade or two.
Team goaltending stats via NHL.com. Player and team salary information via CapFriendly.