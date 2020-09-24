The 5 Best Landing Spots for Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Goaltender Braden Holtby has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals. However, that relationship is expected to come to an end when the free-agent market opens at noon ET on Oct. 9.

On Sept. 15, NBC Sports Washington's J.J. Regan reported that Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan expects Holtby to go to free agency. While MacLellan noted there's a slim chance the 30-year-old could return, he would have to accept a smaller role backing up promising Ilya Samsonov.

That's unlikely to happen. Holtby won the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and backstopped the Capitals to their only Stanley Cup two years later. While he's had his struggles over the past two seasons, there could be teams seeking an experienced starter willing to bet on Holtby regaining his form.

The Colorado Avalanche appear to be a perfect fit. They are a Stanley Cup contender with plenty of salary-cap room to add a veteran starter with a Vezina Trophy and a championship on his resume. On Sept. 10, however, The Denver Post's Mike Chambers reported the Avs intend to stick with their current tandem of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz next season.

If the Avalanche are out, what are other choices for Holtby in what could be a crowded market for goaltenders? Here's a look at the five best landing spots.