Everything You Need to Know Heading into the Final Weekend of MLB Season

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

We have arrived at the final three days of the 2020 MLB season, and as expected, the expanded postseason format has paved the way for a wild finish.

Entering play on Friday, there are still five playoff spots up for grabs.

The American League is essentially set, with the only thing left to be decided is the No. 2 spot in the AL West where the Houston Astros hold a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels.

The National League, on the other hand, still has six teams battling for four slots. The NL Central champion still needs to be crowned, the No. 2 spot in the NL East is still in play, and six teams total are still in the mix for a postseason berth.

Ahead you'll find an updated playoff bracket and a refresher on this year's postseason format, a rundown of the notable statistical races in both leagues, and a deep dive into the five most impactful series of the final weekend.

Let's go!