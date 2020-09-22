DWTS Episode 2: Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley Highlights, Results

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

A trio of ex-professional athletes took center stage in the 29th season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars as Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, NFL tight end Vernon Davis and NBA power forward Charles Oakley put their moves to the test in a 15-competitor field.

However, Oakley is going home early after judges eliminated him.

He ended in a last-place tie with Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame after they each finished with 27 of a possible 60 points for their two respective dances.

The tiebreak call went to the judges, who sent Oakley home.

Other celebrities this season include rapper and singer Nelly, actresses Anne Heche and Justina Machado and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

Here's a look at how the ex-athletes did after the first two nights.

Johnny Weir

Weir, who is dancing with Britt Stewart, is in the middle of the pack after scoring 18 out of a possible 30 points in each of his first two dances. The NBC Sports Olympics figure skating analyst finished in a four-way tie for sixth with 36 total points.

Weir danced the cha-cha to "Buttons" by The Pussycat Dolls on the first night before dancing the tango to "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga. He's currently the top-performing ex-professional athlete in the field.

Weir finished fifth in men's singles in figure skating at the 2006 Winter Olympics before landing sixth at the 2010 Games.

Charles Oakley

The bruising ex-power forward made a name for himself as an enforcer in the 1980s and 1990s, primarily with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Oakley, who averaged a double-double in seven of his 19 NBA seasons, did not find as much success on the dance floor. He and partner Emma Slater danced the salsa to 50 Cent's "In Da Club" and then the cha-cha-cha to Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much."

The duo improved from night one (12 points) to night two (15), but it wasn't enough to keep going.

Oakley has been on game shows in the past, notably participating in an athlete episode of Chopped. He made one All-Star Game in 1994 as a member of the eventual Eastern Conference champion Knicks.

Vernon Davis

The NFL veteran, who retired last offseason, finished with 35 of a possible 60 points after the second night.

He and Peta Murgatroyd got a 17 for their fox trot to John Legend's "All of Me" before improving by one point for their paso doble to "We Found Love" with Rihanna (featuring Calvin Harris).

Davis finished the week tied for 10th place.

The ex-Maryland star, whom the 49ers drafted sixth overall in 2006, played 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team, making two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team.

He caught an NFL-high 13 touchdown passes in 2009 and snagged 13 more in 2013.