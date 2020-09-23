2020 MLB Free Agents: Predictions for George Springer, More Top Outfielders

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

George Springer's contract year did not get off to a great start.

The 31-year-old had the best season of his career in 2019, slashing .292/.383/.591 with 39 homers and 96 RBI in just 122 games. However, Springer hit just .182 through his first 12 games of this season, per FanGraphs.

He has been on a tear recently, though, powering the Houston Astros' lineup and positioning himself once again as one of the top free agents in this year's class.

Here are predictions for Springer and some of the other top free-agent outfielders available this winter.

George Springer

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Springer has only gotten stronger as the season has gone along, and he is having his best month in September.

The three-time All-Star came into Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers slashing .304/.353/.658 for the month, with eight homers in 20 games. Springer has not quite been the same defender he was last year, ranking 32nd among qualifiers in outs above average after ranking 11th in 2019, per Baseball Savant. That said, he is still a plus defender.

On the one hand, Springer is a core member of a team that has reached the World Series in three of the last four years. He made the All-Star Game 2017-2019, and also ranked fifth among outfielders in fWAR between 2016 and 2019, per FanGraphs. Springer is an elite talent, and a staple at the top of the Astros order.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On the other, however, the Astros are already on the hook for over $116 million paid to just seven players in 2021, per Baseball Reference. Houston will also have to decide on an extension for Carlos Correa—who will be a free agent after next year—so it is worth wondering whether the Astros have enough financial flexibility to re-sign Springer.

Fellow Astros outfielders Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley are also free agents this winter. Houston has one future outfielder set in Cole Tucker, and perhaps Yordan Alvarez will eventually be more comfortable playing the outfield. But it seems likely the Astros will bring back at least one of their free-agent trio.

If that is indeed the case, look for Houston to offer Springer a long-term contract.

Prediction: Astros re-sign Springer

Michael Brantley

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Speaking of Brantley, he could be one of the more desirable outfielders in the class, for a number of reasons.

For starters, the veteran has had tremendous success in Houston. Brantley hit .311 with 40 doubles and an .875 OPS in 2019, and he entered play on Tuesday with an .864 OPS in 41 games this season.

Brantley is one of the more reliable contact hitters in the game, ranking in the 91st percentile in whiff percentage with a line-drive rate above 30 percent, per Baseball Savant.

But Brantley might also be more affordable because he will be 34 next year and has suffered from a variety of injuries throughout his career. It remains to be seen what kind of market players will have after the financial fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Brantley might have to take a one- or two-year deal.

The Astros could certainly opt to re-sign Brantley in the event they let Springer walk. He would give the lineup some pop while alleviating some of the burden against the competitive balance tax (CBT) in the long run, at least compared to Springer.

However, might it be possible the Cleveland Indians look to bring Brantley back to the place where he started his MLB career?

The Indians have a number of decisions to make this offseason, notably what they will do with Francisco Lindor. However, they also need more production from their outfield group. Cleveland rarely spends big in free agency, but this might be the Indians' best opportunity to plug a key hole as they gear up for a possible title run in Lindor's contract year.

Prediction: Brantley signs with the Cleveland Indians

Marcell Ozuna

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has had some success signing veterans on one-year deals.

Anthopoulos signed Josh Donaldson prior to the 2019 campaign, and the former American League MVP proceeded to have a huge bounce-back season in Atlanta. Ozuna has been this year's version of Donaldson.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves in January. He has been a major run-producer in Atlanta's lineup, entering Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins slashing .316/.403/.592 with 15 homers and a 158 OPS+.

Ozuna has added even more firepower to lineup that includes the likes of Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies. He is a rather lackluster defender, ranking well below average in terms of outs above average in the last three years, per Baseball Savant. However, he could be that much more valuable if the universal designated hitter is here to stay.

Regardless, the Braves might have cause to keep Ozuna in Atlanta.

Nick Markakis will be a free agent this offseason. Ender Inciarte is under contract through next year but has also been practically unplayable because of his inability to hit.

Adam Duvall is still in arbitration and having a big year, and Atlanta has a pair of impact prospects in Cristian Pache and Drew Waters. But Anthopoulos does not like to rush guys, and the Braves should have enough money to be able to re-sign Ozuna and (likely) add starting pitching.

Prediction: Braves re-sign Ozuna

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.