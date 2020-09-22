Video: Hayden Hurst Thanks Dak Prescott for Speaking on Mental Health Awareness

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Following their game on Sunday, Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst told Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott that he "respect[s] the hell" out of him for talking about mental health awareness.

Prescott suggested they collaborate on something in the future:

Earlier this month, Prescott said during an interview with Graham Bensinger that his brother Jace, who died in April, took his own life. The quarterback said he also went through a state of depression and anxiety at the beginning of the pandemic and in the aftermath of his brother's death.

Hurst also told Prescott about his Hayden Hurst Family Foundation that aims to "raise awareness of mental health issues in children and adolescents by funding mental health services and/or programs through donations and fundraising events."

On the field, Dallas won 40-39 following a dramatic comeback that required a late onside kick recovery and a game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein as time expired.