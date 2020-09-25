Ranking the Top 5 MLB Players at Every Position from 2020 SeasonSeptember 25, 2020
Ranking the Top 5 MLB Players at Every Position from 2020 Season
The 2020 MLB season is careening toward its exciting, chaotic conclusion. The complete playoff picture could remain unclear until Game 60.
Still, it's not too early to survey the landscape of this almost-completed campaign and pick the top five players at each position, with starting pitcher and relief pitcher broken into separate categories and designated hitter naturally included. To qualify for consideration at a position, a player needs to have made the majority of his starts there this year.
These rankings are based on statistics compiled during this season, though in cases where a decision was especially tough, track record and a sprinkling of eyeball-test subjectivity were used to tip the scales.
Catcher
1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (.272/.355/.512, 11 HR, 132 wRC+, 1.6 WAR)
2. Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta (.327/.391/.545, 9 HR, 149 wRC+, 1.4 WAR)
3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (.356/.371/.667, 10 HR, 177 wRC+, 2.0 WAR)
4. Austin Nola, Seattle Mariners/San Diego Padres (.2565/.345/.470, 7 HR, 124 wRC+, 1.5 WAR)
5. Christian Vasquez, Boston Red Sox (.273/.337/.430, 6 HR, 107 wRC+, 1.0 WAR)
J.T. Realmuto has positioned himself perfectly for free agency. The Phillies catcher has been consistently excellent with the bat and also rates as the second-best pitch-framer in baseball, according to Statcast data. He should incite a bidding war this offseason.
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud is enjoying a career year at the plate and ranks 11th in pitch framing for the National League East leaders.
We rated both of those guys above Kansas City's Salvador Perez, but the veteran Royals backstop could easily have claimed at least the No. 2 spot with his resurgent offensive output. The five-time Gold Glove winner gets dinged for ranking 42nd in pitch framing and tying for No. 31 overall defensively according to the metrics.
In his second big league season, 30-year-old Austin Nola has quietly emerged as a strong two-way receiver between the Seattle Mariners and Padres and will get his first taste of the postseason with San Diego.
In a dismal season for the Red Sox, Christian Vasquez has been a bright spot, flashing some pop and positioning himself as the best defensive catcher in the game by the metrics.
Notable omissions: Willson Contreras, CHC; Yasmani Grandal, CWS; Sean Murphy, OAK; Will Smith, LAD
First Base
1. Freddie Freeman, Atlanta (.343/.457/.637, 12 HR, 185 wRC+, 3.1 WAR)
2. Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox (.329/.377.644, 19 HR, 176 wRC+, 2.8 WAR)
3. Luke Voit, New York Yankees (.276/.338/.622, 21 HR, 155 wRC+, 1.7 WAR)
4. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals (.306/.424/.480, 6 HR, 151 wRC+, 2.1 WAR)
5. Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants (.313/.429/.590, 8 HR, 176 wRC+, 1.8 WAR)
After battling a severe case of COVID-19 prior to the season in July, Freddie Freeman has returned strong for Atlanta and inserted himself into the NL MVP conversation with an NL-leading WAR total and excellent offensive numbers across the board.
Jose Abreu has been the veteran anchor of the young White Sox lineup, flexing big-time power and serving as a mentor to rising Cuban stars such as Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert.
Speaking of big-time power, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton missing significant time to injury, Luke Voit has filled the void for the Yankees and would be on pace to eclipse 60 homers in a full 162-game season.
Six-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt has been his typically stupendous self in his second season with the Cardinals, while the Giants' Brandon Belt is putting together a career year in his age-32 season and helping keep his club in the playoff hunt.
Notable omissions: Dominic Smith, NYM; Jeimer Candelario, DET
Second Base
1. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays (.274/.363/.570, 14 HR, 154 wRC+, 2.3 WAR)
2. DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees (.360/.416/.596, 10 HR, 176 wRC+, 2.3 WAR)
3. Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (.304/.376/.509, 4 HR, 139 wRC+, 1.7 WAR)
4. Cesar Hernandez, Cleveland (.274/.343/.397, 3 HR, 102 wRC+, 1.6 WAR)
5. Robinson Cano, New York Mets (.312/.351/.548, 10 HR, 142 wRC+, 1.3 WAR)
After making an All-Star team and finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, Brandon Lowe has kept it going this season and is one of the centerpieces of the AL East champion Rays' offense.
Veteran DJ LeMahieu is enjoying a second consecutive strong season with the Yankees and is in line to win a batting title as he heads toward free agency.
The NL Rookie of the Year race features multiple contenders, but the Padres' Jake Cronenworth is squarely in the picture as he aims to finish the season with a plus-.300 average and has flashed solid glove work for the Friars.
Speaking of glove work, Cesar Hernandez ranks as the best defensive second baseman in baseball by the metrics and has hit enough to earn a slot in our top five.
A few players could have rounded out this group, but tip your cap to the Mets' Robinson Cano, who is putting up his best all-around numbers since 2016 in his age-37 season.
Notable omissions: Cavan Biggio, TOR; Jonathan Schoop, DET; Donovan Solano, SFG; Jean Segura, PHI
Shortstop
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (.278/.369/.561, 15 HR, 148 wRC+, 2.9 WAR)
2. Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox (.346/.379/.571, 10 HR, 160 wRC+, 2.4 WAR)
3. Trea Turner, Washington Nationals (.339/.397/.583, 10 HR, 157 wRC+, 2.5 WAR)
4. Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies (.294/.366/.533, 11 HR, 123 wRC+, 2.3 WAR)
5. Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers (.325/.377/.609, 14 HR, 164 wRC+, 2.1 WAR)
After teasing his sky-high potential in a 2019 rookie season that was cut short by a back injury, Fernando Tatis Jr. has exploded into superstardom with the Padres. He's an MVP candidate and the face of one of the fastest-rising franchises in either league.
On the subject of teams on the rise, Tim Anderson is a major part of the hard-charging White Sox's core and has spent much of the season in the mix for the AL batting title (though he'll likely finish second to LeMahieu). He needs to refine his defense, but the tools are all there.
It's been a disappointing season for the Nationals, who will go from a World Series title in 2019 to a likely last-place finish. But Trea Turner has been a nice silver lining, pairing power and average with plus-plus speed.
Even if you attribute some of his offensive output to the Coors Field bump, there's nothing about the Mile High air that has helped Trevor Story once again be a plus defender, or that has allowed the Rockies shortstop to swipe 14 bags.
After an injury-shortened 2018 and good-not-great 2019, Corey Seager is back to raking for the Dodgers. A move to third base could be in his future, but for now he rounds out an impressive list that omits some big names.
Notable omissions: Francisco Lindor, CLE; Dansby Swanson, ATL; Xander Bogaerts, BOS; David Fletcher, LAA; Willy Adames, TBR
Third Base
1. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (.313/.376/.603, 16 HR, 155 wRC+, 2.7 WAR)
2. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland (.286/.378/.597, 17 HR, 158 wRC+, 3.2 WAR)
3. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels (.281/.417/.497, 9 HR, 156 wRC+, 2.7 WAR)
4. Giovanny Urshela, New York Yankees (.311/.382/.519, 6 HR, 144 wRC+, 1.7 WAR)
5. Kyle Seager, Seattle Mariners (.243/.358/.418, 7 HR, 117 wRC+, 1.5 WAR)
The top spot here is essentially a dead heat. The Padres' Manny Machado has the edge over Cleveland's Jose Ramirez in batting average and slugging percentage and has rated as a slightly better defender. Ramirez has the edge in homers and WAR and has stolen 10 bases to Machado's six.
We're splitting hairs, but we'll give the top spot to Machado by the thinnest of margins.
Anthony Rendon has been the Robin to Mike Trout's Batman, just as the Angels hoped he would be when they signed him to a massive contract during the offseason.
Giovanny Urshela has followed his 2019 breakout with another stellar season at the plate for the Yankees and has rated as the best defender at the hot corner in the Junior Circuit.
Veteran Kyle Seager was the subject of trade-deadline speculation but ended up remaining with the Mariners, the only big league club he's ever known, and is having one of his best seasons since 2016, when he picked up down-ballot MVP votes.
Notable omissions: Matt Chapman, OAK; Yoan Moncada, CWS; Eugenio Suarez, CIN
Left Field
1. Juan Soto, Washington Nationals (.352/.486/.703, 13 HR, 201 wRC+, 2.1 WAR)
2. Eloy Jimenez, Chicago White Sox (.295/.332/.557, 14 HR, 140 wRC+, 1.6 WAR)
3. Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (.272/.325/.533, 9 HR, 130 wRC+, 1.6 WAR)
4. Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (.329/.403/.482, 4 HR, 143 wRC+, 1.3 WAR)
5. Alex Dickerson, San Francisco Giants (.307/.381/.606, 10 HR, 161 wRC+, 1.2 WAR)
After missing the start of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Nationals' Juan Soto has made up for lost time. He's in the mix to win the NL batting title and leads both leagues with a 1.190 OPS. And, lest we forget, he's still just 21 years old.
Another young outfielder with sky-high power potential, the White Sox's Eloy Jimenez has improved his on-base capabilities and, at age 23, is on the verge of becoming one of the game's most dangerous mashers, though his suspect defense may ultimately relegate him to designated hitter duties.
With George Springer, Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick all set to hit free agency, Kyle Tucker is the future of the Astros' outfield. He's proving more than capable of taking on the role in his breakout age-23 season.
Jeff McNeil hasn't provided the power you'd expect out of a corner outfielder, but he's produced in virtually every other facet for the Mets, while 30-year-old Alex Dickerson has been among several surprisingly productive contributors for the Giants.
Notable omissions: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., TOR; Eddie Rosario, MIN; Jurickson Profar, SDP
Center Field
1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (.282/.392/.595, 16 HR, 163 wRC+, 2.5 WAR)
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta (.259/.417/.599, 13 HR, 167 wRC+, 2.3 WAR)
3. Kyle Lewis, Seattle Mariners (.277/.378/.462, 11 HR, 137 wRC+, 1.9 WAR)
4. Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres (.249/.349/.439, 9 HR, 116 wRC+, 2.0 WAR)
5. Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (.257/.360/.513, 12 HR, 133 wRC+, 1.7 WAR)
Mike Trout is having another Mike Trout season, doing great things across the board and continuing his remarkable run as the best player in baseball. Sadly, once again the Angels are squandering his talents.
After winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 and finishing fifth in NL MVP voting in 2019, 22-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. has continued his ascent with Atlanta and is one of several toolsy stars in their early 20s who could be Trout's heir apparent.
After showing flashes in an 18-game audition last year, Kyle Lewis has busted out for the Mariners and looks like a lock to claim AL ROY honors.
Trent Grisham is nearly on pace for a 30-30 season (over 162 games) for the Padres with 10 steals to go along with his nine homers, and he has rated as the best defensive center fielder in baseball.
With many of their stars struggling, Ian Happ has shouldered the offensive load for the Cubs and helped them hang on to first place in the deep NL Central.
Notable omissions: George Springer, HOU; Brandon Nimmo, NYM; Luis Robert, CWS; Byron Buxton, MIN
Right Field
1. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (.295/.366/.576, 16 HR, 152 wRC+, 2.5 WAR)
2. Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants (.285/.390/.553, 9 HR, 154 wRC+, 2.3 WAR)
3. Michael Conforto, New York Mets (.322/.412/.515, 9 HR, 157 wRC+, 1.9 WAR)
4. Wil Myers, San Diego Padres (.291/.356/.603, 14 HR, 154 wRC+, 1.9 WAR)
5. Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox (.328/.383/.508, 6 HR, 140 wRC+, 1.8 WAR)
Mookie Betts has delivered on the 12-year, $365 million extension the Dodgers gave him in July after acquiring him from Boston in February, and he could become only the second player after Frank Robinson to win MVP awards in both leagues.
Mike Yastrzemski has been a revelation for the Giants and helped key their unlikely playoff push, though he has missed time down the stretch to a calf injury. If nothing else, he has officially made himself much more than Carl's grandson.
Not everything has gone right for the Mets this year, but they've gotten solid production in the outfield, including from Michael Conforto. That said, in keeping with the Queens contingent's mostly disappointing 2020, he was shut down for the season Thursday with a hamstring issue.
Yet another stout bat in a deep San Diego lineup, veteran Wil Myers may not grab as many headlines as teammates such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, but he's been a key contributor for the Padres.
The centerpiece of the trade that sent Betts from Beantown to SoCal, 24-year-old Alex Verdugo looks like a rising star and has offered Sox fans some hope.
Notable omissions: Bryce Harper, PHI; Kole Calhoun, ARI; Teoscar Hernandez, TOR; Jason Heyward, CHC
Designated Hitter
1. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta (.327/.415/.626, 17 HR, 172 wRC+, 2.1 WAR)
2. Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins (.314/.403/.623, 16 HR, 172 wRC+, 2.0 WAR)
3. Mark Canha, Oakland Athletics (.233/.372/.375, 4 HR, 116 wRC+, 1.3 WAR)
4. Michael Brantley, Houston Astros (.302/.366/.491, 5 HR, 138 wRC+, 1.1 WAR)
5. Wilmer Flores, San Francisco Giants (.263/.314/.486, 9 HR, 114 wRC+, 0.8 WAR)
After signing a one-year, $18 million contract with Atlanta in the offseason, Marcell Ozuna has rebuilt his value with a strong offensive showing, largely as a designated hitter. He should receive myriad multi-year offers this winter whether or not the universal DH sticks around.
Nelson Cruz, the ageless wonder, has raked for the Twins in his age-40 season. Like Ozuna, he's headed for free agency. And even with his advanced age, expect suitors to come calling for a slugger who refuses to cede to Father Time.
With offensive anchor Matt Chapman lost for the season to hip surgery, the AL West champion Athletics will lean more heavily on other contributors in the postseason. That includes Mark Canha, who hasn't flashed much pop but has been a valuable right-handed bat for Oakland.
Michael Brantley has battled injuries in recent years, but seeing more time at DH has helped him put together a solid stat line for the Astros, while Wilmer Flores has infused power into San Francisco's unexpectedly deep lineup.
Notable omissions: Franmil Reyes, CLE; Colin Moran, PIT; Miguel Cabrera, DET
Relief Pitcher
1. Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers (25 IP, 18.7 K/9, 0.36 ERA, 1.4 WAR)
2. Liam Hendriks, Oakland Athletics (23 IP, 12.9 K/9, 1.17 ERA, 1.2 WAR)
3. Mike Mayers, Los Angeles Angels (29.2 IP, 12.7 K/9, 1.52 ERA, 1.2 WAR)
4. James Karinchak, Cleveland (26 IP, 17.3 K/9, 2.77 ERA, 1.0 WAR)
5. Nick Anderson, Tampa Bay Rays (Nick Anderson, 15.3 K/9, 0.59 ERA, 1.0 WAR)
Devin Williams has hurled himself into the NL Rookie of the Year conversation with his bat-missing stuff. If he wins it, he'd become only the second reliever ever to claim the prize who wasn't his club's primary closer.
After a superb season with Oakland in 2019, Liam Hendriks is putting together an equally great second act and positioning himself to get paid (probably by someone other than the small-market A's) in free agency.
The Angels' pitching staff has been mostly bad this season, but Mike Mayers has been a revelation and could serve as a building block for next season.
Another non-closer with extreme strikeout stuff, James Karinchak is an indispensable piece of a deep and dangerous Cleveland bullpen.
Though he missed some time with forearm tightness, Nick Anderson has been huge out of Tampa Bay's bullpen and will be called upon to handle multiple high-leverage innings this October.
Notable omissions: Drew Pomeranz, SDP; Freddy Peralta, MIL; Brad Hand, CLE; Edwin Diaz, NYM
Starting Pitcher
1. Shane Bieber, Cleveland (77.1 IP, 14.2 K/9, 1.63 ERA, 3.2 WAR)
2. Jacob deGrom, New York Mets (63 IP, 13.4 K/9, 2.14 ERA, 2.6 WAR)
3. Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (73 IP, 12.3 K/9, 1.73 ERA, 2.5 WAR)
4. Yu Darvish, Chicago Cubs (69 IP, 11.5 K/9, 2.22 ERA, 2.7 WAR)
5. Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers (56 IP, 13.3 K/9, 1.77 ERA, 2.6 WAR)
The NL Cy Young Award race is stacked with worthy contenders. In the AL, it's open-and-shut. Shane Bieber leads both leagues in strikeouts and ERA and has been the definition of dominant for Cleveland. Pity any foes who face him in the postseason.
In the Senior Circuit, Jacob deGrom could be in line to win his third straight Cy Young after another top-notch campaign with New York. Though, as mentioned, he'll have stiff competition.
That includes the Reds' Trevor Bauer, who will be the most coveted starting pitcher on the market this winter and declared himself the deserving recipient of the prize after a dominant outing Wednesday. It also includes Yu Darvish, who has put a pair of so-so seasons in 2018 and 2019 behind him and once again pitched like an elite ace for the Cubs.
In 56 innings (43.1 of them as a starter), 25-year-old Corbin Burnes has gone from a guy who posted an 8.82 ERA in 32 appearances last season to the No. 1 starter Milwaukee needed as it scrambles for a postseason berth.
Notable omissions: Dinelson Lamet, SDP; Luis Castillo, CIN; Kenta Maeda, MIN; Lucas Giolito, CWS
All statistics current as of Thursday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.