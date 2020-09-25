Ranking the Top 5 MLB Players at Every Position from 2020 Season

1 of 11

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (.272/.355/.512, 11 HR, 132 wRC+, 1.6 WAR)

2. Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta (.327/.391/.545, 9 HR, 149 wRC+, 1.4 WAR)

3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (.356/.371/.667, 10 HR, 177 wRC+, 2.0 WAR)

4. Austin Nola, Seattle Mariners/San Diego Padres (.2565/.345/.470, 7 HR, 124 wRC+, 1.5 WAR)

5. Christian Vasquez, Boston Red Sox (.273/.337/.430, 6 HR, 107 wRC+, 1.0 WAR)

J.T. Realmuto has positioned himself perfectly for free agency. The Phillies catcher has been consistently excellent with the bat and also rates as the second-best pitch-framer in baseball, according to Statcast data. He should incite a bidding war this offseason.

Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud is enjoying a career year at the plate and ranks 11th in pitch framing for the National League East leaders.

We rated both of those guys above Kansas City's Salvador Perez, but the veteran Royals backstop could easily have claimed at least the No. 2 spot with his resurgent offensive output. The five-time Gold Glove winner gets dinged for ranking 42nd in pitch framing and tying for No. 31 overall defensively according to the metrics.

In his second big league season, 30-year-old Austin Nola has quietly emerged as a strong two-way receiver between the Seattle Mariners and Padres and will get his first taste of the postseason with San Diego.

In a dismal season for the Red Sox, Christian Vasquez has been a bright spot, flashing some pop and positioning himself as the best defensive catcher in the game by the metrics.

Notable omissions: Willson Contreras, CHC; Yasmani Grandal, CWS; Sean Murphy, OAK; Will Smith, LAD