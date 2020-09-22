Devonta Freeman Rumors: Giants Expected to Sign RB After Saquon Barkley's Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly set to sign free-agent running back Devonta Freeman to help replace Saquon Barkley, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the news Tuesday:

Freeman spent the past six years with the Atlanta Falcons. He reached at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four of the last five seasons. The only exception came in 2018 when he was limited to two appearances because of knee, foot and groin injuries.

The 28-year-old Florida State product has averaged 4.2 yards per carry across 951 attempts and he's found the end zone 43 times in 77 career games.

In May, there was a rumor Freeman may retire if he didn't receive a financial offer he felt was fair-market value, but the running back quickly shot down that speculation.

"I got 10 more years in me," he wrote in a Twitter post that was later deleted. "Kill that fake retirement s--t!! & Btw F all y'all!!"

Dion Lewis had a monopoly on the backfield touches after Barkley left Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. He finished the contest with 56 total yards and a touchdown, and he should draw the start moving forward.

Wayne Gallman and fullback Elijhaa Penny are also on the backfield depth chart. Former Dallas Cowboy Rod Smith is available on the practice squad.

It's unclear whether Freeman will be available for the Giants right away in Week 3. It's possible Smith is called up from the practice squad for a week while the newest member of the offense gets up to full speed with the playbook.

New York hosts the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday before traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 4.