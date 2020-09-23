Buying or Selling 8 NHL Playoff Breakout Players as Emerging All-Stars

0 of 8

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup playoffs seem to bring out the best in some players. Veteran superstars tend to rise to the occasion, but sometimes a promising youngster exceeds expectations and lifts his club during the heat of postseason competition.

This year's playoffs are no exception. Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko were among a handful of playoff novices who earned rave reviews for their efforts.

A strong playoff performance by a youngster can be an indicator of great things to come. However, a player can also be hamstrung by heightened expectations or rushed too quickly into a role he might not be ready for.

Here's a look at this year's noteworthy playoff breakout players and whether we're buying or selling the idea they're emerging All-Stars.