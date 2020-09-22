Report: NFLPA 'Very Concerned' About MetLife Stadium Turf After 49ers' Injuries

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The NFL's field operations staff will review the safeness of the turf at MetLife Stadium after a rash of injuries suffered by the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports spoke to a union source who said players are concerned the artificial field turf could be creating unsafe conditions for players.

“We are concerned, it’s absolutely a concern for us,” the union source said. “We are very concerned about it being a serious health and safety issue for players—and turf continuing to be a health and safety issue in general.”

The 49ers offered harsh criticisms of the turf after losing Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert to leg injuries in last week's win over the Jets.

