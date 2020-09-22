Michael Thomas Deletes Multiple Tweets After Saints' MNF Loss to Raiders

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Michael Thomas spent his Monday night deleting tweets in the wake of the New Orleans Saints' 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas, who sat out because of a sprained ankle suffered in Week 1, was inducted into the Old Takes Exposed Hall of Fame thanks to two tweets he posted during the game:

In Thomas' defense, things did look good for the Saints early. They seized a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 10-point lead late in the second quarter.

Things fell apart before halftime when the Raiders scored 10 points in the span of one minute, 44 seconds thanks to a Zay Jones touchdown catch and a Daniel Carlson field goal after Nicholas Morrow picked off Drew Brees.

The Raiders outscored New Orleans 27-7 over the final 32 minutes of game time to earn their first home win at Allegiant Stadium.

The Saints will anxiously await Thomas' return to get their offense back on track and save him from the dangers of tweeting before games have ended.