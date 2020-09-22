Week 3 Waiver Wire: Projecting Top Fantasy Football Adds and Drops

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Injuries drive the latest transaction trends in fantasy football, which comes as no surprise given the wealth of names added to the injured list in Week 2.

The waiver wire is all about opportunity. Those who lost it—due to injuries or smaller-than-expected roles—are cut loose. Those who found it demand the most attention from fantasy managers in need of a spark.

Using transaction data from Yahoo, we'll examine the most dropped player at each marquee position and find the most added player who is rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues, per FantasyPros.

QB Drop: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

The defending NFC champs have been ravaged by injuries, and Garoppolo was among those forced to a premature exit from their Week 2 win over the lowly New York Jets. He suffered a high ankle sprain that held him out of the second half and ended his day going 14-of-16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

But while that injury often features a lengthy timetable to return, he actually has a chance to return already next week against the New York Giants.

"If he's good to go and the doctors say he's healthy and he can go out there and protect himself, and if Jimmy feels confident in doing it and it gives us the best chance to win, if that's the case, then Jimmy will be out there," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants have given up five passing touchdowns so far, with Ben Roethlisberger tossing three in the opener and Mitchell Trubisky delivering two on Sunday.

QB Add: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (33 Percent Rostered)

Is it the 'stache? Something has propelled Minshew to one of the season's most efficient starts.

He has the campaign's fourth-highest completion percentage (75.4) and the seventh-best quarterback rating (115.7). He also has three touchdown passes in each of his first two outings, and his Jaguars next face a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game (276.5).

RB Drop: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Ugh.

Barkley is one of the most dynamic players in football. If he's on your fantasy roster, you probably spent a top-three pick to get him.

Unfortunately—for him, for Giants fans, for fantasy managers and for the football world in general—his season has already come to an abrupt end. The third-year back suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday.

RB Add: Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers (25 Percent Rostered)

A two-year knee injury apparently did nothing to "Jet" McKinnon's burst. The speedy back has touched the ball nine times this season (six rushes, three receptions) and turned them into 121 scrimmage yards and a pair of scores.

His usage has been predictably limited given his lengthy absence, but San Francisco might have to increase his workload given the injuries to its running back group. Raheem Mostert (MCL sprain) seems likely to miss Sunday's contest, and Tevin Coleman (sprained knee) could be shelved for multiple weeks. That could push McKinnon to the top of the depth chart.

"I'd expect McKinnon to get the bulk of the carries over [Jeff] Wilson and perhaps rookie JaMycal Hasty, who could get promoted from the practice squad this week," The Athletic's Matt Barrows opined. "McKinnon is more dynamic than Wilson and gives the 49ers a will-they-run-or-pass element, which is the root of Kyle Shanahan's offense."

WR Drop: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Sutton won't get the chance to build off his breakout 2019 season.

The third-year pass-catcher returned from a Week 1 absence with a shoulder injury only to suffer a torn ACL in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sutton, who had 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six scores last season, was a top-60 overall pick and a top-25 receiver selected, per FantasyPros.

WR Add: Keelan Cole Sr., Jacksonville Jaguars (4 Percent Rostered)

Remember the discussion above on Minshew's hot start? Well, Cole has been its biggest beneficiary.

The fourth-year receiver has paced the team in receptions (11) and receiving touchdowns (two). His 105 receiving yards are second-best in Jacksonville.

Cole wasn't particularly fantasy relevant his previous three seasons, but he could be changing that in a hurry. If nothing else, he clearly has the trust of Minshew—as he should after hauling in 11 of his 12 targets through the early going.