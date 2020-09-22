Video: Jon Gruden Hypes Raiders Players Up in Locker Room After Win vs. Saints

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pumped up his team in the locker room following its 34-24 upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

Gruden seemed to have the team in the palm of his hand as they shouted and cheered with glee:

Monday's game was the Raiders' first in their new hometown of Las Vegas. There were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Raiders opened up Allegiant Stadium in style.

The Raiders entered Monday's contest with a 1-0 record, and they remained undefeated thanks largely to the play of quarterback Derek Carr, who went 28-of-38 for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tight end Darren Waller also put up a big stat line with 12 grabs for 103 yards and a touchdown, while running back Josh Jacobs went over 100 total yards for the second consecutive week.

The Vegas defense also rose to the occasion, holding Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and the high-powered Saints offense to just 24 points in the win.

There was some thought that the Raiders could be a surprise team this season after going 7-9 last season and being far more competitive than most could have imagined, but they needed a signature win to convert more observers into believers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A win over the Saints in their first game at their new home stadium is as signature as it gets, and with seven teams making the playoffs in each conference this season, the Raiders look as though they will be contenders for one of those spots.

In fact, after the Kansas City Chiefs struggled to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, the Raiders could even be threats to contend for the AFC West crown.