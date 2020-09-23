Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Teams and Players

0 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Every year, the early weeks of the NFL season bring a number of surprise players and teams. Some of them prove to be the real deal over the course of the season, while others turn out to be the product of a strong short-term stretch.

Last season, for example, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started the season looking like a viable MVP candidate. He was. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III appeared to finally be the dynamic weapon the team thought it was drafting at No. 9 overall in 2017. He wasn't.

Two weeks into the 2020 season, several similar breakout stars and teams have emerged. These breakouts have either showcased a significant jump from previous seasons or, in the case of teams and rookies, have exceeded expectations thus far.

Using factors like surrounding talent, sustainability and scheme fit, we'll buy or sell these potential breakout stars and their outlooks for the 2020 season.