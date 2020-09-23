NHL Prospects: Top 25 Prospects Around the NHL

0 of 9

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A regular season that ended in March. A playoff tournament that began in August. A Stanley Cup that will be awarded in September. Such is the reality—pandemic style—of the National Hockey League in 2020.

And with free agency, draft day and the start of another round of training camps on the chaotic horizon, the B/R ice hockey team got together once again to look at the 25 players already past the drafting stage who are most likely to begin making an impact in NHL buildings over the next few seasons.

We used the league's Calder Trophy rules as a loose guideline to select our prospects, meaning all players are 26 or younger and have not played more than 25 games in a single NHL season.

As for ranking them, we looked at NHL readiness and perceived ability to contribute in multiple roles. With that said, elite-level talent breaks a lot of ties, so a boom-or-bust athlete with a franchise-impacting upside is typically deemed a better prospect than a safer player whose ceiling with a lower ceiling.

Read through to see where your team's brightest young prospects landed on our list.