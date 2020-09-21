Giants' Saquon Barkley: Comeback from ACL Injury 'Gonna Be a Hell of a Story'

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced Monday that Saquon Barkley tore his ACL during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears. He will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.

The star running back is already thinking about his comeback.

He posted a picture of members of the Giants staff helping him off the field on his Instagram page with a caption that read, "Gonna be a hell of a story...."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided details about the injury, noting Barkley also partially tore his meniscus and strained his MCL. He will have surgery after the swelling goes down in two to four weeks.

The Giants are already 0-2, so this is shaping up to be a lost season for the NFC East squad. Barkley's long-term health is far more important, though, and the fact he is already envisioning his comeback is welcome news for New York fans.

Barkley is one of the best offensive playmakers in the league and was the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He followed with another impressive year in 2019 with 1,003 rushing yards, 438 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Since opposing defenses often stack the box to stop him, it would help him in the future if the Giants can develop a more effective offense that can take some of the pressure off his shoulders when he returns.