Fantasy Football Week 3: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

2 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Jerick McKinnon vs. New York Giants

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,900

The San Francisco 49ers were devastated by injuries Sunday in the win over the New York Jets. While the injuries are absolutely brutal for fans and fantasy owners alike, it does present an opportunity for some players to step in and make names for themselves.

Running back Jerick McKinnon is one player who could see a much larger workload in the 49ers offense for the next few weeks. Fellow running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman suffered knee injuries against the Jets, meaning that at least for the next week, McKinnon will be getting the vast majority of carries for San Francisco.

After suffering a torn ACL last season, McKinnon is already off to a promising start. He's already run for 101 yards on just six carries while adding both a rushing and receiving touchdown for double-digit fantasy points in each of the first two games.

The usage rate alone will make McKinnon a must-have player for the foreseeable future, especially with an appealing matchup against the New York Giants this week. All it will take is a couple of big plays for him to make the pickup worth it, which shouldn't be difficult considering how many touches he'll be getting with Mostert and Coleman likely out.

Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. Buffalo Bills

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,400

The Los Angeles Rams offense looks like it's clicking early this season, which means big fantasy potential for anyone on that team. That includes running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who will have an opportunity to secure a much bigger role in the offense.

After Cam Akers went down with a rib injury Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Henderson was asked to take on a bigger workload than he had in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. He carried the ball 12 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding another 40 yards on two receptions.

It sounds like Akers should be good to go for Week 3, but the production from Henderson will be extremely hard for the Rams coaching staff to ignore. It's a crowded backfield with Henderson, Akers and Malcom Brown, but Henderson provides versatility as a home-run threat both running the ball and catching passes.

Sean McVay will likely keep feeding the hot hand this week against the Buffalo Bills. He may not see the workhorse usage other players get, but for those needing a flex option with a high ceiling, Henderson is an appealing option.

Jamaal Williams vs. New Orleans Saints

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,000

Aaron Jones may be getting all of the attention in the Green Bay Packers offense, but backup running back Jamaal Williams isn't a bad option for anyone looking for a long-term pickup at the position in deeper leagues.

Williams has had a decent workload in the Packers offense the first two games of the season, running the ball 15 times to go along with four catches. He's made the most of those opportunities with 105 total yards, although he has yet to find the end zone.

That being said, Williams should get more red-zone touches. He had pretty substantial usage last year, picking up six total touchdowns to go along with 713 yards from scrimmage. The BYU product should start getting more touches for the sake of giving Jones some rest, and that'll mean more opportunities to score.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has praised Williams for what he brings to the offense, and even if this week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints isn't the most appealing fantasy-wise, the second-string back could be a nice bench option to have for the long haul.

Devonta Freeman vs. San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings DFS Price: N/A

Are you the kind of fantasy owner who likes to make risky moves? Picking up a running back who was a free agent a few days ago would be a big one, but there's a potential big-time payoff in store for those wanting to take a chance.

Devonta Freeman has been waiting for an opportunity to play somewhere after failing to work out a deal with any of the 32 NFL teams this offseason. With injuries to star running backs like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey, that opportunity finally arose. The veteran running back signed with the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Despite no one signing him until two days ago, Freeman is still one of the more productive running backs out there. He finished 2019 with 1,066 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons, and with a whole offseason and a couple extra weeks of rest, fresh legs could do him a lot of good.

Although Freeman may not have a huge impact right away and will likely see a reduced role behind Dion Lewis this week, the long-term value is what makes him such an appealing waiver-wire pickup.