Report: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor Expected to Miss Week 4 with Punctured Lung

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be out through at least Week 4 as a result of his punctured lung, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doctors have reportedly forbidden him from doing any strenuous activity for the next two weeks.

The veteran had initially suffered cracked ribs and was getting a pregame injection before the Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs when the team doctor accidentally punctured one of his lungs, per Schefter. He missed the game and was taken to the hospital.

It will now cost him at least three games after he was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The journeyman has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns and was seen by many as the placeholder in Los Angeles until rookie Justin Herbert was ready to take over the full-time starter position.

Herbert played in that Chiefs game and helped Los Angeles take the lead before Kansas City forced overtime and eventually won.

Taylor was in a similar position in Cleveland and gave way to Baker Mayfield as the team's starter. The last time he was the primary quarterback for a team for an entire season was in 2017, when he completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 427 yards and four scores on the ground.

He has 208 passing yards and no touchdowns in 2020.

Look for Herbert, the presumed future face of the franchise after the Chargers selected him with the No. 6 pick of the 2020 NFL draft, to play quarterback while Taylor is sidelined.