NHL Awards 2020 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The NHL announced the remainder of its awards for the season, with one forward from the Edmonton Oilers having quite the evening.

Scroll down below to check out the big winners and the reaction to their selections.

Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's best rookie)

Winner: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Reaction: The Avalanche defenseman led all rookies at his position in goals (12) and power-play goals (four) and was second among rookies in assists (38) and points (50).

"I'm extremely honored and humbled to accept this Calder Trophy," Makar said, per David Satriano of NHL.com. "I can't give enough thanks to each and every one of my Avalanche teammates. Honestly, I owe them a ton of credit for my success this season and it's a pleasure to compete with those guys."

He was a key figure in the team's run to the NHL postseason this year and will be a pillar for the franchise going forward.

Other Finalists:

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks; Dominik Kubalik, Chicago Blackhawks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hart Memorial Trophy (MPV, per the PHWA)

Winner: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Reaction: Draisaitl led the NHL with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) this season, so it wasn't much of a shock to see him win the Hart.

"It's just very special to get that recognition by your peers and by the guys that you play against all year, battle against," he said, per Satriano. "It means a lot.

The duo of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are going to be torturing opposing blue-liners for many years to come.

Other Finalists: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman, per the PHWA)

Winner: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Reaction: Josi's 65 points ranked second amongst all defensemen this season, making him the first Predators blue-liner to ever win this award.

"Hockey is the ultimate team sport," Josi said, per Satriano. "I want to thank my teammates. Can't do anything without a great team. This award belongs to you guys as much as it belongs to me."

That may be true, but Nashville's captain is a key reason for their success.

Other Finalists: John Carlson, Washington Capitals; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning;

Ted Lindsay Award (MVP, per the NHL's Players' Association)

Winner: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

Reaction: It's the clean sweep for Draisaitl, who also took home the Hart. No surprise that the players agreed in this case with the PHWA.

Other Finalists: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Vezina Trophy (Best goalie)

Winner: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Reaction: The first-time Vezina winner finished second in the NHL in wins (31), first in shutouts (six), seventh in save percentage (.922) and held a 31-21-5 record with a 2.57 goals-against average.

Hellebuyck thanked his teammates and his family after winning the award, per Satriano:

"This is a huge moment in my life. I'd like to congratulate my teammates. Without a good team, none of this is possible. I'd also like to congratulate my coach (Paul Maurice) and the organization for believing in me the entire way.

"And most importantly, I'd like to thank my family and my mom and dad for helping me through the years and taking me to all the countless practices, waking up early and really believing in my and putting the time into my game."

Other Finalists: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning