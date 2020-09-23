NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3

1 of 11

David Richard/Associated Press

To get to our top 10, we first rounded up 15 likely trade candidates based on prior speculation and a little bit of common sense. Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham Jr., for example, has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last season.

"During the offseason, there were definitely serious conversations in the organization about perhaps looking at the option of trading Odell Beckham Jr.," ESPN's Dianna Russini said on Get Up.

This doesn't mean the Browns are actively shopping Beckham—or backup running back Kareem Hunt, who is being added to the list because of the rash of running back injuries. Allen Robinson is coming off the list, as the Chicago Bears have pushed back against his trade request and have plenty to play for at 2-0.

Bears backup quarterback Nick Foles joins the list, however, as quite a few quarterback-needy teams could be eager to deal for the Super Bowl MVP. New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore is off, as it's becoming clear New England's defense is good enough to push for a playoff spot. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard is being replaced by teammate Cameron Brate, for reasons we'll get into shortly.

The new initial list, in no particular order, is as follows: