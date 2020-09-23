Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3September 23, 2020
Plenty of words could describe the second week of the 2020 fantasy football season.
However, I can't write any of them without landing in hot water, so we'll go with "injuries."
At least two NFL starting quarterbacks suffered setbacks that could sideline them multiple weeks. Several fantasy-relevant wide receivers incurred injuries—including at least one whose season is over.
And the running backs—oh, Lord, the running backs. The top two picks in most drafts this summer are both on the shelf. One suffered a high ankle sprain that will cost him multiple weeks. The other suffered an ACL tear that ended his season.
It was beyond brutal, and we hope for successful recoveries for all of the players in question.
All we can do is dust ourselves off, sift through the wreckage of our teams and try to put the best roster out there.
That's the point of these point-per-reception Week 3 fantasy rankings.
Does anyone have, like, four running backs they could lend to a fella?
Asking for a friend.
Quarterbacks
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. KC)
- Kyler Murray, AZ (vs. DET)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at BAL)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. DAL)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (at SEA)
- Josh Allen, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. CHI)
- Cam Newton, NE (vs. LVR)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (at PIT)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Drew Brees, NO (vs. GB)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (at NO)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at BUF)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at MIN)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at AZ)
- Tom Brady, TB (at DEN)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (at PHI)
- Philip Rivers, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at ATL)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. SFO)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (at JAX)
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS (at CLE)
- Derek Carr, LVR (at NE)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (at IND)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (at LAC)
The injuries that have hit so many other positions made their way to quarterbacks in Week 2.
As Dieter Kurtenbach reported for the Mercury News, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's 31-13 win over the New York Jets. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos has a sprained AC joint that could sideline the second-year quarterback for six weeks.
Those injuries have a bigger impact on the offenses around them than the quarterback rankings for Week 3. But they still shook up the back end of this list.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Through two games, Minshew is averaging 256 passing yards and three scores per contest while completing 75.4 percent of his passes. He'll keep racking up stats Thursday night against a Dolphins team that has ranked among the 10 worst in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks each of the last two seasons.
Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. LVR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]
Newton looked fantastic in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, racking up almost 400 passing yards and a touchdown and rushing for two more scores. He should build on that momentum at home against the Raiders. The Las Vegas defense is better than last year, but it still isn't especially good.
BAD MATCHUPS
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400]
Mahomes is nearly impossible to even consider sitting—he can explode for a huge outing in any matchup, as he did with 374 passing yards and three scores against the Ravens at Arrowhead in Week 3 last season. But the Ravens are once again among the four stingiest units in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks.
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at PIT) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Watson's fantasy managers can't be pleased with the 264 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and 1.5 touchdowns he has averaged through two weeks. A big reason for those pedestrian stats has been a pair of bad fantasy matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens—and now Watson has to travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
SLEEPER
Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
The notion of starting Trubisky in a one-QB league probably doesn't strike most as being especially appealing. But Trubisky hasn't been terrible through two starts, and Chicago hits the road Sunday to face an Atlanta Falcons defense that has averaged 372.0 yards allowed through the air and 2.5 touchdown passes per game.
WEEK 3 QB RANKINGS
Running Backs
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at SEA)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. GB)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (at NO)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (at NE)
- Kenyan Drake, AZ (vs. DET)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at MIN)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BAL)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at PHI)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. DAL)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at ATL)
- James Conner, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (vs. CHI)
- David Johnson, HOU (at PIT)
- James Robinson, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (vs. TB)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (at NYG) [INJURED]
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Mark Ingram II, BAL (vs. KC)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (at DEN)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at CLE)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Sony Michel, NE (vs. LVR)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at JAX)
- James White, NE (vs. LVR)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (at NYG)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. KC)
- Zack Moss, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (at ATL)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at BUF)
- Mike Davis, CAR (at LAC)
- Frank Gore, NYJ (at IND)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at AZ)
- Ronald Jones II, TB (at DEN)
- Dion Lewis, NYG (vs. SF)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at BUF)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at BUF)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Matt Breida, MIA (at JAX)
- Latavius Murray, NO (vs. GB)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (at AZ)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. KC)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (at JAX)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at AZ)
- Jeff Wilson, SF (at NYG)
Madness. Chaos. Mayhem.
I've been doing this a long time, and I can't remember the top two picks in fantasy drafts both suffering significant injuries just two weeks into the season before 2020.
That's where we stand, though. Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is done for the year after tearing his ACL against the Chicago Bears. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers will miss multiple weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
To say it was a brutal week is one whopper of an understatement.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Drake's first two outings haven't been impressive. But the Detroit Lions have the perfect prescription for all that ails a running back. Last year, the Lions were fourth-worst in PPR points surrendered to running backs. In 2020, the team is allowing a staggering 204 yards per game on the ground. Giddyup.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]
On his team's first play from scrimmage last week, Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers gashed the Jets for an 80-yard touchdown. New York is allowing 140 yards per game on the ground. And against the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor just notched his first 100-yard rushing effort. The rookie will continue to feast Sunday.
BAD MATCHUPS
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Edwards-Helaire is a talented youngster with a bright future as the lead running back for the league's most explosive offense. But the Ravens are a difficult team to run on—Baltimore gave up the fourth-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2019 and has already put the clamps on Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and David Johnson this year.
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Gordon has been solid for fantasy managers the last two weeks, averaging 85 total yards and scoring three touchdowns. But this week the Broncos draw a Buccaneers team that led the league in run defense last year, and with Lock and Courtland Sutton (knee) out for the Broncos, the Buccaneers are all but certain to stack the box.
SLEEPER
Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
It went largely unnoticed among the Justin Herbert-mania in Week 2, but Kelley had 23 carries against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelley's per-carry average of 2.8 yards isn't impressive, but the sledding should be considerably easier Sunday against a Panthers team allowing 4.8 yards per carry and 127.5 yards per game on the ground.
WEEK 3 RB RANKINGS
Wide Receivers
- DeAndre Hopkins, AZ (vs. DET)
- Davante Adams, GB (at NO) [INJURED]
- Michael Thomas, NO (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at SEA)
- Mike Evans, TB (at DEN)
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at BAL)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. CHI)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (at ATL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at DEN) [INJURED]
- Robert Woods, LAR (at BUF)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. WAS)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (at MIN)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. DAL)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (at AZ) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. DAL)
- D.J. Chark Jr., JAX (vs. MIA)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. CAR)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (at JAX)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at CLE)
- TY Hilton, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PHI)
- Julian Edelman, NE (vs. LVR)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. HOU)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at LAC)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at BUF)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. KC)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (at PIT)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (vs. GB)
- A.J. Green, CIN (at PHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SEA)
- John Brown, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. SF)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (at IND)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at AZ)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at SEA)
- Corey Davis, TEN (at MIN)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at PIT)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX (vs. MIA)
- Christian Kirk, AZ (vs. DET)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (at ATL)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. TB)
- Mike Williams, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (at NO)
- Golden Tate, NYG (vs. SF)
If you think the Week 2 carnage was confined to running backs, think again.
Sutton returned from a sprained AC joint just in time to suffer a season-ending ACL tear, and he is far from alone on the trainer's table.
The glut of dinged-up big-name receivers is almost too long to list.
Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sat out Week 2 with a concussion. Because of a hamstring injury, Kenny Golladay of the Detroit Lions has yet to play in 2020. Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons was a ghost against the Dallas Cowboys as he played through his own hamstring injury. Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers (hamstring), Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints (ankle) and Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants (toe) are all nursing maladies of varying varieties and severity.
The Week 3 injury report will be well-read.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]
Boyd has been all but invisible over the first two games. But with A.J. Green likely to get Darius Slay in coverage Sunday in Philadelphia, Boyd could break out against an Eagles pass defense that has been as soft as tissue paper in games against the Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams.
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Metcalf has been almost robotic through two contests. In each game, the second-year pro has caught four passes. In each game, he's had between 90 and 96 receiving yards. And in each game, Metcalf has found the end zone. That's not likely to change against a Cowboys secondary that's allowing 268 passing yards and two touchdowns per game.
BAD MATCHUPS
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
Kupp has yet to get going in 2020—he has just nine catches for 121 yards through two games. It's hard to view him as more than a middling fantasy WR3 this week against the Buffalo Bills, who were the fourth-worst matchup for fantasy wideouts in 2019 and sport one of the NFL's best young corners in Tre'Davious White.
D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (at LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
Moore came to life in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in eight passes for 120 yards. However, matching that stat line against Casey Hayward Jr., Chris Harris Jr. and the Chargers won't be easy—only two teams in the NFL allowed fewer PPR points to wide receivers in 2019.
SLEEPER
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
Lamb has teased fantasy managers with his game-breaking ability through two weeks, catching 11 passes for 165 yards. This week, the breakout is coming—Sunday's contest with the Seahawks has the makings of a shootout, and the Seattle secondary has been torched this season to the tune of 415.5 passing yards per game.
WEEK 3 WR RANKINGS
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (at BAL)
- George Kittle, SF (at NYG) [INJURED]
- Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. KC)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (at MIN)
- Darren Waller, LVR (at NE)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at BUF)
- Jared Cook, NO (vs. GB)
- Noah Fant, DEN (vs. TB)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at AZ)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (at JAX)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. CHI)
- Evan Engram, NYG (vs. SF)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at CLE)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (at ATL)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (at IND)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (at PIT)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at SEA)
- Drew Sample, CIN (at PHI)
- Jack Doyle, IND (vs. NYJ) [INJURED]
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (at DEN)
- O.J. Howard, TB (at DEN)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (at LAC)
- Jordan Reed, SF (at NYG)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (vs. DAL)
All right, enough doom and gloom. Let's shoot for some good news. And there actually is some—George Kittle's knee injury notwithstanding.
Are there any San Francisco 49ers who aren't hurt?
We've seen the emergence of several youngsters at the position in 2020. Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans is coming off a two-touchdown game against the Jaguars. Noah Fant will likely serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver in Denver with Sutton out. T.J. Hockenson has shown flashes of the talent that led to his being a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions.
At a position that's been sorely lacking in depth in recent years, it's good to actually have some.
GOOD MATCHUPS
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
Hockenson has been solid for fantasy managers through two games, hitting double digits in PPR fantasy points in both contests. The second-year pro's emergence should continue Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals—a team that has long had difficulty defending tight ends.
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]
Hooper hasn't done much to earn his four-year $42 million contract from the Browns yet—four catches for 37 yards in two games. If the fifth-year veteran can't get it going Sunday against a Washington Football Team that allowed the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends last season, it could be time to consider moving on.
BAD MATCHUPS
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]
Higbee went bananas last week against the Eagles, hauling in five catches for 54 yards and three scores. But monitor the status of Bills linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) leading up to this Week 3 contest—if the pair is back and the Bills are at full strength, then Buffalo is as well-equipped as any team to defend tight ends.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]
Kelce is the best tight end in the NFL. He's been Kansas City's most dependable receiver in 2020. And his seven catches for 89 yards last year against the Ravens is at least a respectable stat line. But before you plop down that fat chunk of your DFS salary-cap allotment on Kelce, bear in mind that no team allowed fewer fantasy points to tight ends last year than the Ravens.
SLEEPER
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]
Variations on a theme: Schultz is coming off one of the best games of his career—nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in last week's wild comeback over the Atlanta Falcons. With the Cowboys traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for what could be another shootout, Schultz has a puncher's chance of backing up that big stat line.
WEEK 3 TE RANKINGS
Kickers and Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. KC)
- Harrison Butker, KC (at BAL)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at SEA)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. GB)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at NO)
- Matt Prater, DET (at ARZ)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (vs. DET)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at DEN)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. CHI)
- Robbie Gould, SF (at NYG)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. LVR)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. DAL)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at PIT)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Sam Sloman, LAR (at BUF)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Joey Slye, CAR (at LAC)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (at NE)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. TB)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (at MIN)
- San Francisco 49ers (at NYG)
- New England Patriots (vs. LVR)
- Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYJ)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at DEN)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. HOU)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. CAR)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. DET)
- Philadelphia Eagles (vs. CIN)
- Tennessee Titans (at MIN)
- Buffalo Bills (vs. LAR)
- Washington Football Team (at CLE)
- Cleveland Browns (vs. WAS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. MIA)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. KC)
- Los Angeles Rams (at BUF)
- Chicago Bears (at ATL)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. TEN)
- New York Giants (vs. SFO)
- New Orleans Saints (vs. GB)
- Green Bay Packers (at NO)
- Kansas City Chiefs (at BAL)
- Denver Broncos (vs. TBB)
- Houston Texans (at PIT)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI)
- New York Jets (at IND)
Let us all bow our heads and pay homage to the greatness that is Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.
In Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Butker kicked not one but two field goals from 58 yards out—with the second coming in OT.
The Chiefs lined up to kick a game-winning field goal from 53, which Butker hammered through.
But the Chiefs jumped offside. So the team lined up from 58 yards out, and Butker knocked that through.
Only Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn called timeout to ice the kicker.
So, the Chiefs lined up again (from 58 yards) and Butker knocked that through the uprights.
Boo to the yah.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (at NO)
The Green Bay offense is firing on all cylinders, piling up 85 points in two games. The Saints should offer a tad more defensive resistance in a game projected to be among the highest-scoring of the week, so Crosby should get ample opportunities inside the Superdome on Sunday.
Los Angeles Chargers Defense/Special Teams (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
The Chargers played the Chiefs about as tough as a defense can reasonably be expected to play Kansas City. The Panthers are most assuredly not the Chiefs, and with McCaffrey on the shelf, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram should get after Teddy Bridgewater.
BAD MATCHUPS
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. CHI)
It's difficult to put too much stock into fantasy points allowed against kickers from season to season—the spot is inherently a flukefest from year to year. With that said, only three teams in 2019 gave up fewer fantasy points to the position than the Bears.
Baltimore Ravens Defense/Special Teams (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]
The Ravens are playing as well as any team defensively, and the Chiefs weren't exactly in sync offensively last week in Los Angeles. Still, starting a defense against Mahomes and the Chiefs just seems...unwise.
SLEEPER
Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (vs. DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]
This unit doesn't get same the run as Kyler Murray and the offense, but in edge-rusher Chandler Jones, linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerback Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals have talent at all three levels of the defense. Arizona is a sneaky-good waiver wire play in Week 3 against a Lions team two steps this side of full implosion.
WEEK 3 K RANKINGS
WEEK 3 D/ST RANKINGS
Top 100/FLEX Rankings
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at SEA)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. GB)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (at NO)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (at NEP)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, AZ (vs. DET)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. CIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at MIN)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, AZ (vs. DET)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (at NO) [INJURED]
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. GB) [INJURED]
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (at BAL)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. CHI) [INJURED]
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PHI)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at SEA)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (at DEN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at BAL)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. CHI)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. DAL)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at ATL)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at BAL)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at ATL)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at DEN) [INJURED]
- James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at BUF)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (vs. CHI)
- David Johnson, RB, PIT (at HOU)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (vs. WAS)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (at MIN)
- George Kittle, TE, SF (at NYG) [INJURED]
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. DAL)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. KC)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at AZ) [INJURED]
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (vs. TB)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (at NYG) [INJURED]
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. DAL)
- D.J. Chark Jr., WR, JAX (vs. MIA )
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. WAS)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. TEN)
- Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN (at MIN)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL (vs. KC)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. CAR)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at JAX)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (at NE)
- Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at DEN)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. CAR)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at CLE)
- TY Hilton, WR, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at CLE)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at PHI)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NEP (vs. LVR)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. HOU)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (vs. CIN)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at LAC)
- Sony Michel, RB, NE (vs. LVR)
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (at JAX)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at BUF)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at BUF)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. KC)
- James White, RB, NE (vs. LVR)
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, SF (at NYG)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (vs. WAS)
- JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. KC)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (at PIT)
- Zack Moss, RB, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (vs. GB)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (at ATL)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (at PHI)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at SEA)
- Jared Cook, TE, NO (vs. GB)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at BUF)
- John Brown, WR, BUF (vs. LAR)
- Mike Davis, RB, CAR (at LAC)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. SF)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (at IND)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (at IND)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at AZ)
- Marvin Jones, WR, DET (at AZ)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at SEA)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at MIN)
- Ronald Jones II, RB, TB (at DEN)
- Dion Lewis, RB, NYG (vs. SF)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. TB)
- Malcolm Brown, RB, LAR (at BUF)
- DeSean Jackson, WR, PHI (vs. CIN)
- TJ Hockenson, TE, DET (at AZ)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at PIT)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at BUF)
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX (vs. MIA)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (vs. NYJ)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at JAX)
- Christian Kirk, WR, AZ (vs. DET)
Here's a look at the top 100 players in PPR scoring systems for Week 3. Use them to help you make decisions on flex spots.
Note that quarterbacks aren't included. If your fantasy league uses a superflex spot, then quarterbacks almost always take precedence over the other positions.
As you're perusing these rankings, if there's one prevailing thing to bear in mind this week, it's this: Don't panic.
Yes, it sucks to be 0-2. It sucks even more to be 0-2 and have been hit hard by injuries. But there's a long way to go between now and the end of the fantasy regular season. A lot can happen—including a comeback.
Hit the waiver wire. Swing a trade. Set the best lineup possible.
It's not much more of a feat to peel off two straight wins than it is to drop two in a row.
It's just a lot more fun.
WEEK 3 TOP 100/FLEX RANKINGS
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings.
Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.