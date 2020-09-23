Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

0 of 6

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Plenty of words could describe the second week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

However, I can't write any of them without landing in hot water, so we'll go with "injuries."

At least two NFL starting quarterbacks suffered setbacks that could sideline them multiple weeks. Several fantasy-relevant wide receivers incurred injuries—including at least one whose season is over.

And the running backs—oh, Lord, the running backs. The top two picks in most drafts this summer are both on the shelf. One suffered a high ankle sprain that will cost him multiple weeks. The other suffered an ACL tear that ended his season.

It was beyond brutal, and we hope for successful recoveries for all of the players in question.

All we can do is dust ourselves off, sift through the wreckage of our teams and try to put the best roster out there.

That's the point of these point-per-reception Week 3 fantasy rankings.

Does anyone have, like, four running backs they could lend to a fella?

Asking for a friend.