NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Updated Records, 2020-21 Super Bowl Odds

The second week of the 2020 NFL season hasn't been as surprise-filled as Week 1, though favorites like the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks did experience some extremely close calls. Heading into Monday night, though, no favorite—according to Sunday morning odds from DraftKings—has lost outright.

This suggests that the overall NFL picture is starting to become a little clearer, though perhaps not quite crystal. We don't know precisely which teams are good and which aren't, but we're getting a better idea.

Here, we'll take a look at how teams are ranked based on the latest Super Bowl odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, their current records and some of the most notable developments of Week 2.

Week 2 Power Rankings (Records), Super Bowl Odds

1. Baltimore Ravens (2-0) 5-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) 5-1

3. New Orleans Saints (1-1) 12-1

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-0) 12-1

5. Green Bay Packers (2-0) 16-1

6. Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 18-1

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) 18-1

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) 18-1

9. Buffalo Bills (2-0) 20-1

10. San Francisco 49ers (1-1) 20-1

11. Los Angeles Rams (2-0) 22-1

12. New England Patriots (1-1) 22-1

13. Arizona Cardinals (2-0) 25-1

14. Tennessee Titans (2-0) 25-1

15. Indianapolis Colts (1-1) 28-1

16. Chicago Bears (2-0) 33-1

17. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2) 40-1

18. Cleveland Browns (1-1) 50-1

19. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) 50-1

20. Minnesota Vikings (0-2) 50-1

21. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) 60-1

22. Atlanta Falcons (0-2) 80-1

23. Houston Texans (0-2) 80-1

24. Denver Broncos (0-2) 100-1

25. Detroit Lions (0-2) 100-1

26. Washington Football Team (1-1) 125-1

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) 125-1

28. New York Giants (0-2) 150-1

29. Carolina Panthers (0-2) 200-1

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) 200-1

31. Miami Dolphins (0-2) 200-1

32. New York Jets (0-2) 200-1

49ers Suffer Multiple Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers are still one of the favorites in the NFC, but they no longer appear to be the team to beat. This has a lot to do with the rash of injuries they've suffered in the first two weeks of the season.

San Francisco was already without starters Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Richard Sherman heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets. During the contest, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Solomon Thomas and defensive end Nick Bosa were all injured. Dee Ford missed the game with neck spasms.

All of these injuries are problematic, but Bosa's—likely a torn ACL—is the most significant.

Bosa is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and a major piece of the San Francisco pass rush. Thomas, who is also believed to have an ACL tear, isn't the pure pass-rusher that Bosa is, but his loss will still hurt.

The strength of the 49ers defense is up front, and if Bosa and Thomas are done for the year, that defense may no longer be championship-caliber.

Chiefs Survive Again

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Chiefs weren't as dominant as they were in Week 1, and they nearly fell to the rival Los Angeles Chargers. It took a 58-yard field goal from Harrison Butker in overtime and a strong second-half surge from Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City to prevail.

It's fair to consider the Baltimore Ravens the better team after they decimated the competition two weeks in a row. However, the Chiefs should get a little respect for their ability to overcome the odds.

The Chiefs overcame double-digit deficits in all three of their playoff games last season. They did so again on Sunday. These comebacks are made possible by Mahoes' immense talent and the raw speed the offense possesses.

Big plays are not hard to come by.

"If I throw it further than the defenders, they're going to get there," Mahomes said of his wide receivers, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

It's clear that Kansas City cannot be counted out of any given game. It will have a chance to reclaim the top spot in most power rankings during next week's head-to-head matchup with Baltimore.

Barkley, McCaffrey Injured

Though the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants were not considered to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season, bot teams suffered major blows in Week 2—namely, at the running back position.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey isn't done for the season but will miss a month-plus with knee and ankle injuries.

McCaffrey and Barkley are arguably the two best running backs in the NFL and are their respective teams' best offensive players. Losing them for an extended period of time could be enough to essentially end the season for Carolina and New York.

With an expanded 14-team playoff pool, the Giants and Panthers still have opportunities to rebound. However, both are 0-2 and suddenly without their top playmakers.