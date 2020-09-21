NFL Power Rankings: Breaking Down Sunday's Action Ahead of Week 3

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Not only did Sunday bring more exciting NFL action, but several of the top teams in the league were also tested in their Week 2 matchups. And while there were no major upsets, some teams with championship aspirations were pushed to the brink.

Most notably, it took overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs to pull out a 23-20 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Super Bowl champions showed their pedigree to overcome a late deficit and improve to 2-0 in the young season.

The Week 2 action isn't over, as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the New Orleans Saints in the inaugural game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night.

But with every other team having played twice before Monday night's contest, here's a look at the NFL power rankings following Sunday's action.

Current NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

2. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

3. New Orleans Saints (1-0)

4. Green Bay Packers (2-0)

5. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)

6. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

7. Buffalo Bills (2-0)

8. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

9. Tennessee Titans (2-0)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

11. New England Patriots (1-1)

12. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-0)

15. Chicago Bears (2-0)

16. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

18. Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)

19. Cleveland Browns (1-1)

20. Houston Texans (0-2)

21. Atlanta Falcons (0-2)

22. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2)

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

24. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)

25. Washington Football Team (1-1)

26. Denver Broncos (0-2)

27. Carolina Panthers (0-2)

28. Detroit Lions (0-2)

29. New York Giants (0-2)

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

31. Miami Dolphins (0-2)

32. New York Jets (0-2)

Chiefs Outlast Chargers in 1st Test of New Season

The Chiefs were planning to go up against quarterback Tyrod Taylor all week. Then,Taylor went to the hospital with chest pains following warmups, leading to the Chargers giving rookie Justin Herbert his first career NFL start on short notice. And 2020's No. 6 pick put on an impressive display.

Not only did Herbert pass for 311 yards and account for two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing), but Los Angeles also took a 20-17 lead on Michael Badgley's 23-yard field goal with a little more than two minutes to go. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs went on to show why they are the class of the AFC West, if not the entire NFL.

Mahomes led a 12-play, 63-yard drive, setting up Harrison Butker's game-tying 30-yard field goal as time expired. The Chargers got the ball to begin overtime, but they went three-and-out and punted. The Chiefs won the game 23-20 on Butker's 58-yard field goal, which came after a penalty pushed back Kansas City five yards and Los Angeles iced him, forcing him to kick the ball three times.

After opening the season against the Texans, the Chiefs are quickly proving they are going to be a Super Bowl contender again, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering they brought back most of their key players. And it could benefit them to play a competitive game early to get even better in these close situations.

But Kansas City is likely going to be tested even more in Week 3, when it travels to Baltimore for a Monday night matchup against the Ravens.

Seahawks Hold Off Patriots on Sunday Night

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots may have a strong defense, but Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had no trouble putting up some big numbers against them Sunday night. He went 21-for-28 for 288 yards and five touchdowns, with each one going to a different player.

Still, New England nearly pulled off a comeback win in the final minutes. After quarterback Cam Newton scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:16 to go, cutting Seattle's lead to 35-30, New England's defense forced a three-and-out, putting the ball back in Newton's hands with 1:42 left.

The Pats got all the way down to the Seahawks' 1-yard line with three seconds remaining, but Newton got stuffed on a QB keeper on the final play of the game. Seattle is now 2-0 with wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New England, and it has scored 73 total points.

The Seahawks defense may not be as feared as it once was, but Wilson is proving that he is still playing at a high level and has the talent around him to make them a contender in the NFC West this season. It's going to be a tight race, though, as the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are also both 2-0, while the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champions, are 1-1.

Seattle will likely have another competitive, high-scoring game in Week 3, when it's set to host the Dallas Cowboys, who had a come-from-behind 40-39 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Gostkowski Lifts Titans Over Jaguars Late



Wade Payne/Associated Press

In the Tennessee Titans' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos, Stephen Gostkowski missed three field-goal attempts and one of his two extra-point attempts before going on to boot the game-winning 25-yard field goal in the final seconds. If he hadn't made that final kick, it's possible he may not have even still been with Tennessee on Sunday.

It's a good thing he was, though. Gostkowski had a more consistent showing against Jacksonville, making both of his field-goal attempts—a 51-yarder and a go-ahead 49-yarder with 1:36 to go. Tennessee then held on for the 33-30 victory as linebacker Harold Landry sealed it with an interception.

The Titans were without top wide receiver A.J. Brown, and star running back Derrick Henry had a fairly quiet day, rushing for 84 yards on 25 carries. Still, quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw four touchdowns, including a pair to tight end Jonnu Smith, to help Tennessee improve to 2-0.

After getting hot in last year's playoffs and making it to the AFC Championship Game, the Titans are the only team in the AFC South to open the season 2-0. They could be poised to have another successful season and make another deep playoff run.

Tennessee will have a good opportunity to win again in Week 3 as it travels to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, who have opened the season 0-2 with losses to the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.