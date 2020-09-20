Russell Wilson Shines as Seahawks Deny Cam Newton, Patriots on Goal-Line Stand

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks continued their hot start to the season with a dramatic 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots in Sunday's inter-conference showdown at CenturyLink Field.

Russell Wilson led the way in the win with a brilliant performance as the team attempts to keep pace in what promises to be a daunting NFC West. Seattle joined the undefeated Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at 2-0, while the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are right behind them at 1-1.

The visitors had an opportunity to win in the final minute, but Seattle's defense stuffed Cam Newton at the goal line on the final play of the game.

As a result, New England fell to 1-1 despite an impressive showing from Newton and is now looking up at the 2-0 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Notable Player Stats

Russell Wilson, QB, SEA: 21-of-28 passing for 288 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT

Chris Carson, RB, SEA: 17 carries for 72 yards; 3 catches for 36 yards and 1 TD

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA: 4 catches for 92 yards and 1 TD

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: 7 catches for 67 yards and 1 TD

Cam Newton, QB, NE: 30-of-44 passing for 397 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; 11 carries for 47 yards and 2 TD

Julian Edelman, WR, NE: 8 catches for 179 yards

Let Russ Cook

For years, Seahawks fans grew rightly frustrated as Wilson was not given enough opportunities to throw all while playing behind a lackluster offensive line that didn't give him enough time.

So much for that in 2020.

The six-time Pro Bowler threw it 35 times for 322 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 1 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and looked like someone who should finally get plenty of MVP love.

It appeared as if that individual momentum would be short-lived when Devin McCourty notched a pick-six on Wilson in the first two minutes, although it should be noted the pick only happened because it bounced off Greg Olsen's hands.

Wilson quickly put that behind him, though, and found Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and Freddie Swain for touchdowns while building a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was a testament to the quarterback's ability to spread the ball around and exploit the defense at multiple levels all while scrambling away from pressure when necessary.

The one to Metcalf was particularly impressive as it sailed more than 50 yards right into his waiting arms to help tie the game before halftime.

As if there were ever a doubt, Wilson was at his best when the game was on the line following a Patriots touchdown in the fourth quarter. He found Lockett on a crossing route for a key 3rd-and-7 conversion and then dropped a perfect spiral right over Chris Carson's shoulders on a wheel route to help push the lead to two scores.

Fittingly, it was the fifth different pass-catcher he found for a touchdown as he continued building his early MVP case with another win.

Cam Newton Still Looks the Part Even in Defeat

How effective the Patriots would be in replacing Tom Brady was one of the biggest storylines of the entire season.

After all, a franchise doesn't just win six Super Bowls with one quarterback and then not find itself under the microscope when it goes a different direction. Fortunately for New England, it brought in a league MVP who is accustomed to performing under the spotlight.

Newton led the Patriots to a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins and then flashed his entire skill set at times during Sunday's loss.

He unleashed his power at the goal line for two touchdown runs, demonstrated some touch on a touchdown pass to Jakob Johnson when Seattle sold out to stop the quarterback run and continued to find Julian Edelman downfield in a connection New England fans will surely enjoy watching all season.

Losing in Seattle, even without fans, is nothing to be ashamed of for an AFC East team that will have more important divisional showdowns later in the season.

It is more important from New England's perspective that Newton looks like the answer under center, and he certainly does through two games even if he fell just short on the final play Sunday.

What's Next?

Both teams are home in Week 3 when the Patriots face the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seahawks play the Dallas Cowboys.