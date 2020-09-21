Injury-Plagued Week 2 Shakes Up the NFL: Who Is Impacted the Most?

3 of 7

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Key injuries on Sunday: RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle)

This is notable simply because it's an injury to a big-time player, but the Carolina Panthers are hoping it's a small-time injury for McCaffrey, who left the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after hurting his ankle.

It didn't look devastating, but four out of five experts agree running backs need their ankles, and the 0-2 Panthers can't afford to spend much time without a 2019 first-team All-Pro and the reigning league leader in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

Considering all the changes the Panthers underwent in the offseason, and considering their position in a tough division within the stronger of the two conferences, this might be a rebuilding year for Carolina anyway. But with Teddy Bridgewater, DJ Moore and McCaffrey forming an intriguing trio on offense, there was some hope they could remain competitive with an expanded playoff field in place for 2020.

Backup Mike Davis carried the ball once for a grand total of one yard Sunday, and the 27-year-old has a career yards-per-attempt average of just 3.6.

Everyone connected to that organization, and practically everyone who picked first overall in fantasy this summer, will look a lot like this as they await the results of Run CMC's MRI on Monday.