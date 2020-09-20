Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa Among Notable Week 2 Injuries

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season is shaping up to be the most consequential of the year and it'll have little to do with who won or lost.

A number of potentially long-term and season-ending injuries rocked teams across the NFL on Sunday as some of the game's biggest stars found themselves struggling to get off the field.

Here's a look at some of the most notable players who exited early:

It was a particularly brutal day for the Niners, who entered Sunday's 31-13 victory at the New York Jets already without tight end George Kittle and left with injuries to Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert—all key players on a San Francisco team that won the NFC in 2019.

Thomas, a defensive tackle who is also feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury, is set to become a free agent following the season after the Niners declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Nick Mullens replaced Garoppolo at quarterback and finished with 71 passing yards and one interception. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will likely be forced to start his backup in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

"I thought Nick came in and made a couple of big plays," Shanahan told reporters. "I think he'll be a lot more ready next week with preparation."

The Giants are already expecting Barkley will miss the remainder of the season.

Named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley missed three games in 2019 due to a high ankle sprain but finished the season with more than 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year regardless.

Cam Akers and Parris Campbell were expected to play major roles for the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts, respectively. It remains to be seen if they'll be able to return in the near future.

McCaffrey's ankle injury puts a gaping hole in the Carolina Panthers offense as the versatile tailback is coming off a 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards. Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon serve as backups to McCaffrey on the Panthers depth chart, yet neither has any noteworthy experience in the league.

The Panthers, Niners, Colts and Vikings all entered the season expecting to contend for division titles, if not deep postseason runs. Those hopes have taken major hits just two weeks into the season.