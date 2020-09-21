Broncos' Courtland Sutton Reportedly Feared to Have 'Significant' Knee Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is feared to have suffered a "significant" knee injury during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared word of Sutton's status, noting the wide receiver is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

The injury is the latest ailment for Sutton in 2020, as he missed Denver's Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury, which also had him listed as questionable prior to Sunday's game.

Sutton exited in the third quarter of the 26-21 loss to the Steelers and did not return.

The third-year receiver had three receptions for 66 yards to lead the Broncos, who were without quarterback Drew Lock after he suffered a shoulder injury in the first half. Lock is expected to miss two to six weeks, per Adam Schefter and Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Sutton, an SMU product, totaled more than 1,800 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through his first two seasons in Denver. After tallying 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions (124 targets), he was selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Rookie Jerry Jeudy, who has eight catches for 118 yards this season, will likely be called upon more in the passing game, while tight end Noah Fant will remain a major factor as well.

Fant has a team-high 138 yards and two touchdowns after Denver's first two games this term.