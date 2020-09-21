Jimmy Garoppolo Could Play for 49ers vs. Giants in Week 3 Despite Ankle Injury

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play Sunday despite his ankle injury, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Jets.

Shanahan told reporters Monday the signal-caller's injury was not as bad as initially believed.

Injuries have been a concern for the quarterback at times in his career, but he was durable last year and appeared in all 16 regular-season games before leading San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

He completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year, which was an impressive bounce-back effort after he suffered a torn ACL and appeared in just three games in 2018.

The Eastern Illinois product is off to a strong start to the season with 390 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions, completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

Nick Mullens came in for Garoppolo during the Jets game and will likely assume starting quarterback duties if Garoppolo is unable to play in Week 3.

He completed 8-of-11 passes for 71 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the 31-13 victory over New York while largely getting out of the way for the talented rushing attack. Look for him to do the same as the 49ers attempt to defend their NFC crown facing more attrition.