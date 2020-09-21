Kenny Golladay Reportedly to Return from Injury for Lions vs. Cardinals Week 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to play in Week 3's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the first two games of 2020 with a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Golladay was "close" to playing in the team's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, so there is a "strong sense of optimism" he'll be ready for next Sunday.

Golladay is coming off a career year in 2019 that culminated in his first Pro Bowl appearance. He caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-high 11 touchdowns.

The Lions did little to reinforce the passing game in the offseason. They selected Wisconsin wideout Quintez Cephus in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and signed Geronimo Allison, the latter of whom opted out of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cephus, Marvin Jones Jr., T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola have all played a significant role in the passing game with Golladay out.