Hop on the Bandwagon of These NFL Teams Before It's Too Late

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It feels like the Buffalo Bills get off to a hot start almost every season. However, given all the talent on this year's team, this might finally be the season when the Bills make real noise in the AFC as a potential contender.

Although there were a couple of hiccups along the way, the Bills got a solid win over the Miami Dolphins thanks to a big fourth quarter from quarterback Josh Allen, winning 31-28. Allen had a career game through the air, completing 24 of 35 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns. His 729 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions through the air statistically make him one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now.

What's even more impressive is that the running game is still producing, taking some of the pressure off of their second-year quarterback. They've rushed for 209 yards over two games thanks to a talented and young one-two combo at running back in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss.

On the other side of the ball, the defense is putting a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks with a strong pass rush. Their six sacks as a team so far have put Sam Darnold and Ryan Fitzpatrick on their toes. Players like Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer in the secondary haven't picked up any interceptions yet, but it's only a matter of time before the defensive backs start to make some plays as well.

Two wins in the AFC East is a great start for Buffalo, but the New England Patriots are still the team to beat in the division. If Allen can stay hot and the defense can keep getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, however, then this could finally be the year Buffalo wins its first division title since 1995.