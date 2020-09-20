Dan McNeil Apologizes to ESPN's Maria Taylor for Sexist Tweet After Being Fired

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Radio host Dan McNeil, who was fired by Chicago's 670 The Score for making sexist comments about ESPN's Maria Taylor, issued an apology to the ESPN sideline reporter and host in a tweet Sunday.

McNeil posted a screenshot of the outfit Taylor was wearing during Monday Night Football, captioning it with a sexist joke that she was dressed like a porn star.

"NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?" McNeil said in the tweet.

Taylor responded on Twitter, offering McNeil a chance to bring his "misogyny" to the NBA Countdown show she was hosting and encouraging women to wear what they please.

McNeil has a history of disparaging remarks toward women, including a 2007 incident in which he called a female TV executive a "b---h" during an on-air segment.

"Actions have consequences," McNeil's former co-host Danny Parkins said after his partner's dismissal. "I can understand completely Entercom did what it did, and I feel terrible that Maria Taylor debuts on Monday Night Football— talk about a career milestone and accomplishment—and somehow she gets caught up in this nonsense. That's not right. Nobody can condone that. So, yeah, the industry needs to be better. We need to be better."