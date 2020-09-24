1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Has Earned More Playing Time

0 of 32

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NFL is a living, breathing organism that changes on a daily basis. The league never remains static, especially during the regular season.

Injuries occur. Some players outperform expectations while others disappoint. The outlooks for teams morph throughout a campaign and often appear far different by the end of the regular season.

With that in mind, we're casting a spotlight on the players who have earned more playing time. Even after two weeks of play, certain names have worked their way to the forefront by making their respective teams better.

Who they are and where they play depends on each franchise and its particular roster setup. Some are highly regarded rookies. Others previously went undrafted. Some veterans finally found their footing. Maybe a new situation helped an individual take off. All these possibilities exist as coaching staffs adjust to what's already happened on the field.

The time is now for the following players to be handed bigger roles and show their early-season performances aren't aberrations.