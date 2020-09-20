Fantasy Baseball 2020: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 9

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The most consistent bat in the Los Angeles Angels lineup belongs to a hitter positioned above Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Jared Walsh has been an on-base machine for the American League West side over the past two weeks. And because he hits in front of the two power hitters, he has crossed the plate at a high rate as well.

Walsh is one of the few players worth taking off the waiver wire during the final week of the fantasy baseball season.

The best approach from a pitching standpoint could be acquiring hurlers who have been consistent of late and face favorable matchups over the final seven days of the regular season.

Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Jared Walsh, 1B, Los Angeles Angels

Walsh has reached base safely through a hit in every game since September 6.

During that span, the first baseman has seven multi-hit performances, six home runs and 17 RBIs. Walsh's consistency out of the No. 2 hole has bridged the gap between leadoff man David Fletcher, who recently returned from the injured list, and the team's top two sluggers.

By reaching base so often, Walsh has set up Trout and Rendon for extra run-producing opportunities from the No. 3 and No. 4 spots. Trout has driven in five runs and Rendon owns nine RBIs during Walsh's hitting streak.

Walsh has two matchups remaining with the Texas Rangers on Sunday and Monday before the Angels play a pair with the San Diego Padres and finish with a three-game swing at Dodger Stadium.

The Angels could be eliminated from the wild-card race in the middle of the week since they are three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the win column.

Even though his team may not be playing for much at the end of the week, Walsh is still worth picking up because of his hot streak.

Jon Lester. SP, Chicago Cubs

Jon Lester is not the flashiest pitcher on the waiver wire, but he could be the one who provides a steady hand in the final week.

Lester is expected to start Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are one of two teams with fewer than 20 wins in the National League.

In his past two starts, the experienced southpaw allowed two earned runs over 11 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers and Cleveland. Lester has had mixed results against the Pirates in 2020. On August 2, he limited the Pirates to a single earned run over six innings. But Pittsburgh gashed Lester for five earned runs in 5.1 innings September 1.

If Lester pitches more like he has in the past two games Monday, he could be a help to ERA, WHIP and win columns.

Were the Cubs remain in their current rotation for the weekend series with the Chicago White Sox, Lester would pitch Saturday. But any future decisions could be kept out of mind for now since you can get take advantage of Lester's favorable matchup Monday to get off to a fast start.

Brady Singer, SP, Kansas City

If you prefer a pitcher with a larger strikeout volume, Brady Singer could be the choice for a two-start hurler.

The Kansas City Royals right-hander produced back-to-back eight-strikeout outings against Cleveland and the Detroit Tigers.

Singer owns 52 punchouts over 54 innings, with 21 of them occurring in September. Since he last started Wednesday, Singer should be in line to toe the rubber Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. He may also start the regular-season finale versus Detroit.

The 24-year-old conceded more than four earned runs on a single occasion. His fantasy value skyrocketed after his lone high concession since he allowed three hits over his past 14 innings.

If he is still available on the waiver wire, he would be the preferred option to Lester because of the high strikeout potential.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.