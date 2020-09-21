Bucs' Chris Godwin to Play vs. Broncos After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been cleared from concussion protocol and will play Week 3, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday.

Godwin was diagnosed with a concussion after Week 1 and missed Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Godwin showed impressive flashes in his first two NFL seasons, but he truly broke out in 2019 when he finished with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were career highs. Godwin led the Bucs in all three categories and was named a Pro Bowler for the first time.

There were big expectations surrounding Godwin not only because of what he did in 2019 but also because the Buccaneers moved on from turnover-prone quarterback Jameis Winston in favor of future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

While Winston was good for Godwin's numbers since he threw early and often, Brady is perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time and has helped many wideouts develop into stars throughout his career.

Losing a receiver of Godwin's caliber is never a good thing, but the Buccaneers are stacked with weapons and better equipped to handle that type of loss better than most teams. Getting him back in action will undoubtedly be helpful, though.