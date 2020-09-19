Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The second week of the 2020 NFL season kicked off with a shootout between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. The 35-30 Browns win provided a fun watch and some tremendous fantasy numbers.

Browns running back Nick Chubb racked up 133 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Bengals rookie sensation Joe Burrow threw for 316 yards and three scores.

Thanks to the offensive outbursts of both the Browns and the Bengals, several managers may find themselves in a hole heading into Sunday. Here, we'll examine some of the best catch-up options, along with the top remaining players for Week 2.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

8. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

10. Ben Roethlisberger

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Managers don't need to be told to start Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The reigning MVP is a tremendous dual-threat quarterback who is only getting better as a pro signal-caller. His matchup in Week 2, though, is noteworthy.

The Houston Texans got decimated by rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Houston allowed 4.9 yards per carry, 369 yards of total offense and 34 points. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was an efficient 24-of-32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

While Jackson isn't likely to post gaudy passing numbers, like Mahomes, he should have a respectable yardage total and multiple passing touchdowns. He should also pick up quite a few yards on designed runs, while the Texans provide enough offense to keep Jackson productive for four full quarters.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

6. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

10. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a weekly must-start because of his points-per-reception (PPR) potential. He had 81 receptions in each of his first three seasons and had five more catches in Week 1.

Kamara's pass-catching prowess will likely be a huge part of New Orleans' game plan against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. While star wideout Michael Thomas will try to play on Monday night, the odds of him actually suiting up are slim.

With Thomas likely out, the Saints will rely heavily on Emmanuel Sanders, tight end Jared Cook and Kamara in the passing game. It won't be a surprise if Kamara sees double-digit receptions against the Raiders.

Wide Receiver

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

5. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

6. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

7. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

8. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

9. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

10 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Here's a big surprise. DeAndre Hopkins is still a fantasy star, even on a new team. The new Arizona Cardinals No. 1 wideout caught 14 passes for 151 yards in Week 1 and figures to be the focal point of Arizona's offense moving forward.

Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray are going to be one of the best fantasy tandems in the NFL this season.

"After what you guys seen today, the sky's the limit [for] what this team can do, not just him and I," Hopkins said after last week's win over the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Hopkins and the Cardinals face a stiff test in Week 2 with the Washington Football Team and its relentless pass rush. However, Hopkins will be force-fed the ball and should again see double-digit receptions.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Mark Andrews. Baltimore Ravens

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

6. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

9. Evan Engram, New York Giants

10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

As previously mentioned, the Saints are likely to be without wideout Michael Thomas on Monday night. This should lead to an increased target share for Jared Cook, who is already a significant piece of the passing attack.

Cook finished the 2019 season with 705 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He had five receptions for 80 yards in Week 1.

The Saints matchup against Las Vegas is favorable, if not fantastic. The Raiders allowed 7.9 yards per pass attempt in Week 1 and did not register a sack.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Chicago Bears

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Tennessee Titans

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers