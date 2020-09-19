Bears Rumors: Tarik Cohen Contract Discussed Ahead of Deadline

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2020

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs against the Detroit Lions in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and running back Tarik Cohen reportedly have momentum on a potential contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the two sides are motivated to get the deal done by 3:59 p.m. ET Saturday so it's official before the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. Getting the deal signed by the deadline would avoid any potential injury-related snags.

                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

