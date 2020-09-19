NHL Playoffs 2020: Latest Stanley Cup Scores, Standings, Odds and Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 2020 Stanley Cup Final is expected to be a defensive grind.

The Dallas Stars did not allow more than three goals in a single game in the Western Conference Final, and they limited the previously free-scoring Vegas Golden Knights to two or fewer tallies in each of their four victories.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were as effective by holding the New York Islanders to one tally in three of their four Eastern Conference Final wins.

The play of both defensive units and goalies Anton Khudobin and Andrei Vasilevskiy could turn Game 1 into a chess match.

Stanley Cup Final Odds

Game 1

Dallas: +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

Tampa Bay: -157 (bet $157 to win $100)

To Win Series

Dallas: +160

Tampa Bay: -182

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prediction

Tampa Bay Wins Game 1

Tampa Bay enters Saturday's Game 1 in an unfamiliar situation.

The Lightning had at least three days between postseason series during their run through the Eastern Conference and have not played back-to-back overtime games since February. Jon Cooper's side is also at a disadvantage because it did not defeat Dallas in the teams' two regular-season meetings.

But even with so much going against them, the Lightning could leave the Rogers Place ice with a victory Saturday.

Tampa Bay produced 20 goals in the previous round, compared to nine from Dallas, and it has the defensive strength to limit the Stars' offensive chances.

Brayden Point's return should aid the Lightning attack, as he finished with three goals and four assists against the Islanders. Point has been a terrific complement to Nikita Kucherov in the Lightning attack. They comprise the top two in postseason points: Kucherov has 26 points, and Point possesses 25.

Although Dallas performed well against Vegas, it conceded a large amount goals against the high-powered Colorado Avalanche in the second round. The Nathan MacKinnon-led offense pushed three or more goals past the Dallas defense on six occasions in the seven-game series.

If Kucherov, Point and the rest of the Tampa Bay attack throw a plethora of chances in Khudobin's direction, it could make the difference in Game 1. Tampa Bay averaged 35.5 shots per game and had 11 players produce 10 or more shots on goal against the Islanders. The individual battles between the teams' top lines could be the difference in which team holds the shot advantage.

Tampa Bay blueliner Victor Hedman's impact at the point could outweigh the production from Dallas counterparts Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg because of the volume of pucks he puts on net. Hedman scored four goals on 18 shots in the East final, while Heiskanen and Klingberg combined for one goal on 13 attempts agains the Golden Knights.

If Hedman continues to pose a threat on offense and neutralizes the production of Dallas' top two defensemen, Tampa Bay would gain an edge in a crucial area of the ice.

The defensive shutdown, combined with high pressure from Kucherov, Point et al., could give the Lightning their first victory over Dallas this season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.