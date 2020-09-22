NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 3

0 of 32

Week 2 of the NFL season is typically when the wheat gets separated from the chaff.

Since the NFL went to a 12-team playoff format in 1990, 62 percent of the teams that started 2-0 have made the postseason, per Scott Gleeson of USA Today. Conversely, only 12 percent of the teams that started 0-2 have reached the playoffs.

In other words, the last things playoff contenders who stumbled in Week 1 wanted was to drop another game and officially land in scramble mode.

For the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles (all of whom made the playoffs in 2019), that's exactly what happened. The Dallas Cowboys also tried to dig themselves an 0-2 hole against Atlanta, but as it turns out, the Falcons are better excavators.

It was a wild week filled with unexpected finishes, outstanding performances and a multitude of injuries that could seriously alter the NFL landscape.

As is the case every week, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Brad Gagnon and Gary Davenport have gathered to sift through the rubble of Week 2 and rank the league's teams from worst to best.

The team bringing up the rear is the same as last week. But as we head into Week 3, there's a new king of the NFL mountain.