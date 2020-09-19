Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

It's only Week 2 of the NFL season, but there are already plenty of injuries that have affected not only the league's teams but also fantasy football managers. And with Sunday kickoffs nearing, there are some notable players who have uncertain statuses.

That's why it's always important for fantasy managers to have depth on their bench—so they're not scrambling to find a suitable replacement for an injured player Sunday or Monday night. Even so, there should still be some players on the waiver wire who can be plugged into lineups in a pinch and provide solid results.

Here's a look at Week 2 fantasy rankings, followed by the latest on some notable injuries and potential fill-in options for those players, should managers need them.

Week 2 PPR Top-10 Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at HOU)

2. Tom Brady, TB (vs. CAR)

3. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LAC)

4. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. ATL)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. WAS)

6. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. BAL)

7. Drew Brees, NO (at LV)

8. Matt Ryan, ATL (at DAL)

9. Josh Allen, BUF (at MIA)

10. Matthew Stafford, DET (at GB)

Running Backs

1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. JAX)

2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at TB)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. ATL)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at CHI)

5. Alvin Kamara, NO (at LV)

6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at IND)

7. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET)

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at LAC)

9. Kenyan Drake, ARI (vs. WAS)

10. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NO)

Wide Receivers

1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. DET)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (at DAL)

3. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CAR)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. WAS)

5. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. ATL)

6. Tyreek Hill, KC (at LAC)

7. Adam Thielen, MIN (at IND)

8. Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. NYG)

9. Marvin Jones Jr., DET (at GB)

10. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at DAL)

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at LAC)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at HOU)

3. Darren Waller, LV (vs. NO)

4. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. LAR)

5. Jared Cook, NO (at LV)

6. Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. KC)

7. Evan Engram, NYG (at CHI)

8. Chris Herndon, NYJ (vs. SF)

9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. LAR)

10. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at PHI)

Injury Reports and Top Pickups

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints (TBD)

There's been some uncertainty about whether Michael Thomas, likely the first wide receiver taken in most drafts, will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in the near future. In New Orleans' Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain, and it appeared like it could keep him out of Monday night's game on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But it's also still not a sure thing that the Saints will be without their top receiver in Week 2. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas has "felt fantastic" at practice, and while it's still unlikely he'll play, there was a "glimmer of hope" that he still could.

It doesn't help fantasy managers that New Orleans doesn't play until Monday night. That could lead to a difficult decision about whether to bench Thomas for a solid receiver playing Sunday or to hold out until Monday, hope Thomas plays and has a productive night and also have a second option from the Saints-Raiders game on your roster who can be inserted last minute.

If you're a Thomas manager who wants to wait until Monday, make sure he's in your flex spot. Then, if he's a last-minute DNP, you can plug in either a running back or wide receiver from the Monday night game, increasing potential options.

Waiver-Wire Option: Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (11 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 8 percent in Yahoo)

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Only pursue Tre'Quan Smith if you're going to hold out hope on Thomas. If you have enough strong options to fill your receiver and flex spots without Thomas and don't want to gamble (as it's also possible Thomas won't have a big night even if he plays), then go with them.

However, Smith could have a solid showing against the Raiders if Thomas is out, and you will be able to wait until the last minute to make the switch if needed.

Although Smith had only one 4-yard reception in the Saints' season opener, he was on the field for 44 snaps, second-most among New Orleans wide receivers behind Thomas. And Las Vegas doesn't have the greatest secondary, so there could be opportunities for both Smith and Emmanuel Sanders to have solid performances.

Smith had 10 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, so it's not improbable that he will find the end zone Monday night. That makes him a decent fill-in for Thomas, albeit a bit of a risk.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Doubtful)

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Buccaneers continue to have a banged up receiving corps. Mike Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and although he played in the season opener against the Saints, he was limited to a 2-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

Not only that, but Chris Godwin also suffered a concussion in the opener. He was listed as doubtful on the Buccaneers' injury report Friday, making it seem like there's a good chance he won't be on the field for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

That should bode well for Evans' fantasy managers, as he will likely be able to be more involved in the offense.

Whenever Godwin plays, he's a clear WR1 in fantasy (even though he had just 79 yards on six receptions in Week 1). But it seems unlikely he'll play in Week 2, which is unfortunate considering Tampa Bay has a great matchup against a beatable Carolina secondary.

Waiver-Wire Option: Scotty Miller, WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers (15 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 31 percent in Yahoo)

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Scotty Miller seems like the type of wide receiver who is likely to succeed in an offense led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. In fact, the 43-year-old praised the second-year receiver as he got acclimated to his new offense and met his new teammates.

"He's just another great, consistent, dependable, trustworthy player," Brady said, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "Everything we talk about, he retains, and he takes it to the next practice. He's displaying things, and he's showing to everybody that he deserves a big role."

That hasn't happened quite yet. Miller had five receptions for 73 yards in Week 1 at New Orleans. But it may only be a matter of time before the 23-year-old breaks out, especially if Evans and/or Godwin continues to be limited by injuries.

There should be targets to go around against the Panthers, so Miller isn't a bad option to start in fantasy in Week 2 should Godwin sit out. And one of these days, Miller is poised to put up big numbers as he develops chemistry with Brady.

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers (out)

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Not many tight ends fall into the "must-start" category in fantasy football, but George Kittle is one of them. Regardless of the matchup, he should pretty much always be starting for managers who likely had to use a fairly early pick to draft him.

But Kittle won't be in fantasy lineups in Week 2. On Friday, he was ruled out by the San Francisco 49ers with a sprained left knee, and he also isn't even making the cross-country trip for their game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Fortunately for managers with Kittle on their roster, it may not be a long-term issue. Wagoner also reported that Kittle will rejoin San Francisco next week in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where it will be staying with a road matchup against the New York Giants on the slate in Week 3.

But that won't help Sunday, as fantasy managers should be looking for a replacement at tight end for Week 2.

Waiver-Wire Option: Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets (38 percent rostered in ESPN leagues; 45 percent in Yahoo)

If you have Kittle on your roster, perhaps consider taking the tight end that will be going up against the 49ers in Week 2. The Jets may not be a strong team, but Chris Herndon is likely going to be targeted a lot Sunday, especially because top wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Herndon had six receptions for 37 yards in New York's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but his numbers should be up, even with a bit of a difficult matchup against San Francisco. The 24-year-old is also likely to be one of the top choices among tight ends available in most leagues.

In 2018, Herndon had a solid rookie season, notching 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns. However, he played only one game in 2019 (recording just a 7-yard reception) as he was suspended for the first four games of the season and later suffered a fractured rib.

This should be a much better campaign for Herndon. And after a quiet Week 1, the opportunity will be there to have a strong game in Week 2.