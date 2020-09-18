Ex-Falcons RB Devonta Freeman to Visit Eagles; No Contract Agreement Imminent

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in free-agent running back Devonta Freeman for a visit, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo added that it "doesn't sound like there's anything agreed to" between Freeman and the Eagles, meaning it could be a case of the team meeting with him in case it wants or needs to sign a running back later in the season.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the meeting between Freeman and the Eagles hasn't happened yet, as the Eagles simply started the process of setting up a meeting for next week.

The 28-year-old Freeman spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft, but he went unsigned during the offseason after the Falcons released him.

McLane noted that the Eagles and Freeman have been in contact since early in the offseason and opined that renewing talks with him could be a sign that Philly wants to bring in a veteran running back after Boston Scott and Corey Clement struggled in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team.

Starting running back Miles Sanders did not play in Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, but he practiced in full Friday, meaning he is likely trending toward playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

The Eagles' running back need isn't as great with Sanders in the fold, but there could be some value in signing a veteran like Freeman.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As the lead back in Sanders' absence in Week 1, Scott rushed for 35 yards on nine carries and caught two passes for 19 yards, while Clement rushed for 19 yards on six carries and had two grabs for two yards.

Freeman missed games due to injury in each of the past three seasons, including missing 14 games in 2018, but he does have a history of success.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 11 rushing touchdowns in both 2015 and 2016 and was named to the Pro Bowl in each season. He also helped lead Atlanta to the Super Bowl in 2016.

Last season was one of Freeman's least-effective campaigns as an NFL player, though, as he rushed for just 656 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games, averaging a mere 3.6 yards per carry. Freeman did have 59 receptions for 410 yards and four touchdowns, however.

While Freeman has some drawbacks in terms of durability, he could be a quality backup to Sanders and someone capable of carrying the load should Sanders miss some time again this season.

Neither Scott nor Clement looked capable of being the go-to back when Sanders was out in Week 1, but Freeman has done it effectively during his NFL career and could have plenty left in the tank at just 28 years of age.