Daily Fantasy Football Week 2: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

The highest-scoring offense from Week 1 has the potential to top the offensive chart again in Week 2.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face a Detroit Lions defense that fell apart in the second half of their opening loss to the Chicago Bears. Rodgers produced a pair of solid performances against Detroit a year ago, and the early results in 2020 show he could be in for an uptick in production.

If you target Green Bay's favorable Week 2 matchup for daily fantasy lineups, a stack seems necessary given how often Rodgers targeted Davante Adams on Sunday.

Green Bay is not the only home team with a matchup that plays into its favor. The Tennessee Titans are heavily favored to move to 2-0 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Derrick Henry is the obvious DFS target, but a wide receiver in an elevated role may be reap the most rewards.

Week 2 DFS Advice

Stack the Packers

Rodgers and Adams topped DFS contests at their respective positions for their parts in the 43-part outburst against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

In that victory, Rodgers completed 72.7 percent of his passes, which was his highest total since Week 7 of 2019, and it was only the second time he hit that mark in the past three years. Rodgers also attempted more than 40 passes for the fourth time in Matt LaFleur's offense. He has three straight games dating back to Week 16 of 2019 with that many throws.

That is a positive sign for Rodgers' production level and the amount of time he can spread the ball around while giving Adams enough targets.

Since Week 4 of 2019, Adams has been targeted on 10 or more occasions in all but one of 10 starts. Week 1's 14-catch, 156-yard outing was Adams' second-best output in that stretch. The top one occurred in Week 4 last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he had 10 receptions for 180 yards.

Detroit was gashed for 363 total yards in its defeat to the Chicago Bears, during which it allowed three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

If Rodgers can pick apart a secondary he produced 606 passing yards against a year ago, he could be primed for another massive outing, which should also mean high numbers for Adams.

Target Corey Davis as Value Option

Corey Davis was already going to be an intriguing DFS play based off his Week 1 usage, but now that A.J. Brown is injured, he is an even more attractive option.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown "is likely to be week to week" because of a bone bruise in his knee.

Davis is coming off a 101-yard performance in which he caught seven of his eight targets Monday night against the Denver Broncos. Davis tied with Brown for the most targets from Ryan Tannehill, and if Brown is unable to go or limited, he could receive No. 1 receiver levels of production.

The Titans are going up against a Jacksonville defense that allowed 363 of its 445 yards through the air against the Indianapolis Colts. Although the Jaguars deserve credit for pulling out the victory, they were far from perfect on defense, which makes this an intriguing spot for Davis and the Titans receivers.

Adam Humphries might be worth a deeper value play if Brown is declared out, but Davis should be the primary focus of Tannehill's passes.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.