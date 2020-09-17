Video: Twins' Josh Donaldson Ejected for Kicking Dirt on Home Plate After HR

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrated his fifth home run of the year by getting ejected as soon as he crossed home plate on Thursday:

Upset with a strike call two pitches earlier in his at-bat, Donaldson crushed one to left field then stomped on the plate and proceeded to kick dirt across the batter's box on his way back to the dugout, prompting umpire Dan Bellino to eject him. The veteran made a return visit back to make sure the plate was fully covered before heading to the showers.

The run gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in a vital game against the Chicago White Sox as the two clubs battle for control of the American League Central.

Minnesota entered the finale of the four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field two games back of the Sox for first place. Thursday's game marks the last time the two teams will meet in the regular season and put some added pressure on an already tense matchup.

Donaldson may have let the moment overwhelm him.

The 34-year-old veteran was handed a four-year, $92 million deal by the Twins in January to help the club contend in the AL and provide some leadership in big games like Thursday's.

Instead, he was forced to leave in the sixth inning as Minnesota turned to Ehire Adrianza off the bench.

It's been a rough year overall for the former Oakland A's star. Injuries have allowed Donaldson to play just 21 games this season while slashing .210/.369/.508 with nine runs batted in.

Now in one of the biggest games of Minnesota's season, he finds himself on the bench rather than leading the way on the field in the late innings.