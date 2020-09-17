NHL 21 Drops New Gameplay Video Trailer Ahead of October Release Date

Nick Wass/Associated Press

EA Sports released a gameplay trailer for NHL 21 on Thursday ahead of the video game's scheduled release Oct. 16.

The trailer focuses on the addition of several signature moves, as well as improved AI in terms of teams' working in unison and goalies' being more responsive:

Gamers will likely be most excited about the new offensive moves featured in NHL 21: Nikita Kucherov's "no move" deke, Sidney Crosby's behind-the-net bank, Matthew Tkachuk's between-the-legs one-timer and Andrei Svechnikov's behind-the-net lacrosse-style shot, also known as "The Michigan."

These moves will add a new dynamic to offensive play in NHL 21 compared to previous editions of the game, which will allow gamers to be more creative than ever.

While on the offensive rush, players will also have more options in the form of banking or chipping past defensemen, as well as deking without losing speed.

As well, NHL 21 will give gamers a more realistic experience as teammates work and move together with more fluidity than they did in NHL 20.

Breakouts will more closely resemble what happens in NHL games, players will go to scoring areas more logically and defenders will play the passing lanes or block shots in a more realistic manner.

Also, it will be easier to control goalies for those who choose to do so, especially in "never-say-die moments," which are triggered in the biggest parts of the game.

Quality AI is of the utmost importance in a hockey video game since gamers can only control one player at a time. Based on some of the features included in NHL 21, it seems poised to be the most realistic, challenging and fun hockey video game of all time.

When NHL 21 hits shelves globally Oct. 16, it will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.