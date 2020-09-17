Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

When fantasy football managers have a tough time deciding whether to start or sit a particular player, early draft picks usually aren't involved. No one is benching Christian McCaffrey, Julio Jones or Josh Jacobs if they're healthy. Instead, these tough decisions involve players taken in the middle of drafts or later.

Unfortunately, relying on must-start players isn't a surefire path to fantasy glory. Tough choices involving borderline starters can make or break a week, and in turn, a season if handled poorly. With just one week of the 2020 season in the rear view, there are a whole lot of borderline starters who have yet to prove themselves.

With this in mind, let's examine some notable fringe starters—those falling outside of FantasyPros' weekly PPR rankings—and which can start and which can sit in Week 2.

Start 'Em

1. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints

2. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

3. Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

4. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

5. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

6. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

7 David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

8. Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

9. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

10. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Sit 'Em

1. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

2. James White, RB, New England Patriots

3. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

4. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

5. Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans

6. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

7. Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

8. Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins

9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

Start 'Em: Emmanuel Sanders at Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders defense did a respectable job against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, but it did allow 259 passing yards and failed to produce a sack. This projects a favorable matchup for the New Orleans Saints and their temporary No. 1 receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Star Saints wideout Michael Thomas is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury, which makes Sanders the next man up out wide. This should put him in a role similar to the one he had with the San Francisco 49ers last season, when he averaged just over five receptions and 50 yards per game.

Though Sanders only saw three receptions and 15 yards in his New Orleans debut (he did have a touchdown), he should be much more active this week against the Raiders.

Don't expect outlandish numbers for Sanders, as the Saints will likely rely heavily on the running game, Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook. However, he is a quality Flex option or emergency WR2 for Thomas managers.

Start 'Em: Nyheim Hines vs. Minnesota Vikings

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Like Sanders, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines should benefit from an injury in Week 2. Starter Marlon Mack is out for the year with a ruptured Achilles, which makes rookie Jonathan Taylor the starter and bumps players like Hines up the depth chart.

However, Hines was already a viable fantasy option as Indianapolis' primary receiving back. He caught eight passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and finished with 73 total yards and two touchdowns.

Don't expect Hines to have multiple scores again in Week 2, but he should see a similar workload in the passing game and could rack up even more yardage.

The Green Bay Packers racked up 364 passing yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, while running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones combined for eight receptions. Like Sanders, Hines is a terrific Flex option for Week 2.

Sit 'Em: Courtland Sutton vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton missed the team's Week 1 matchup with a shoulder injury, though he appears close to returning.

"I think Courtland's making improvement," head coach Vic Fangio said, per Aric DiLalla of the team's official website.

Even if Sutton returns, though, don't expect a worthwhile outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He'll be competing with rookie wideouts Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler—who is also expected to make his 2020 debut—tight end Noah Fant and running back Melvin Gordon III for targets.

While New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton had a 100-yard outing against the Steelers in Week 1, a less-than-100-percent Sutton is unlikely to do the same.

There's also still a chance that Sutton won't even suit up on Sunday. Don't wait for his status to be official before seeking other options.